Ariel Felix Delivers Gripping Performance on CBS’ FBI: International as He Continues to Rise in Film, TV, and Theater

Versatile Talent Turns Heads in Television, Film, Theater, and Independent Filmmaking

Whether I’m acting or producing, I’m drawn to stories that challenge me. My goal is to create work that resonates and stands the test of time.” — Ariel Felix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising actor, producer, and award-winning filmmaker Ariel Felix stunned audiences with a powerful guest appearance on CBS’ FBI: International , which aired on March 18, 2025. Known for his dynamic range and commanding on-screen presence, Felix portrayed one of his darkest characters yet—a villainous role he describes as “next level.”The episode, filmed in Budapest and directed by Peter Stebbings, was written by Kyle Steinbach and executive produced by television legend Dick Wolf. Felix’s chilling performance added a new layer of intensity to the globally popular crime drama.Felix’s credits reflect a well-rounded and flourishing career. He has appeared in blockbuster films including Mile 22 (opposite Mark Wahlberg), The Master (with Joaquin Phoenix), and Plane (starring Gerard Butler). On television, he has guest-starred in Chicago Fire and held a recurring role on Grey’s Anatomy.With a strong foundation in theater, Ariel has taken on lead roles in the Broadway tour of Miss Saigon and starred in the U.S. premiere of Philip Himberg’s Paper Dolls in Washington, D.C., which received glowing reviews from The Washington Post, describing him as “excellent.”Felix is also making a name for himself behind the camera. His award-winning short film, Get Your Story Straight, which he co-wrote and produced, earned Best Comedy Short at the Chain NYC Film Festival and Best Director at the FilAm Creative Film Festival. He has also received multiple Best Actor nominations, and the project is currently in development as a feature-length film. Felix says, “I’m passionate about every part of the craft—on stage, on screen, or behind the scenes. I strive to bring truth and impact to every story I help tell.”Represented by Worldwide Artists Group, Headline Talent, and Industry Entertainment, Felix is taking strategic steps to expand his creative reach.His publicist, Desirae L. Benson , added, “Ariel has truly done the work to become a standout in this industry. His dedication, professionalism, and top-tier talent allow him to take on a wide variety of roles. He’s steadily building a strong and lasting reputation as one of today’s most compelling actors.”As Ariel Felix continues to captivate audiences across film, television, and theater, one thing is clear: he’s a talent on the rise with no signs of slowing down. With every role, he reaffirms his commitment to powerful storytelling, artistic growth, and meaningful representation—cementing his place as a multifaceted creative force in the entertainment industry.For media and publicity inquiries, contact:Publicist Desirae L. Benson | DesiraeBBB@gmail.com | DesiraeBenson.com

