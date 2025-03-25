GO2 for Lung Cancer Forms the Global Advisory Council to Support Its Mission to Confront Lung Cancer

The diverse range of experiences, expertise, and perspectives this group offers plays a crucial role in advancing our work.” — GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie Ambrose

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) announced it established the Global Advisory Council (GAC), a new group that brings together scientists, medical specialists, and other healthcare professionals from diverse disciplines who focus on GO2’s areas of impact: healthcare delivery, patient education, policy, and research. The GAC provides recommendations to guide GO2’s program and project development.“The GAC is an invaluable resource as GO2 for Lung Cancer continues its long-standing mission to increase survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer,” said GO2’s President and CEO Laurie Ambrose. “The diverse range of experiences, expertise, and perspectives this group offers plays a crucial role in advancing our work.”The GAC is the evolution of GO2’s Scientific Leadership Board into a broader, multidisciplinary group. While science remains the core foundation, the diversified expertise of GAC members better addresses emerging challenges in lung cancer care, screening access, and patient advocacy.“I am excited to collaborate with GO2 and colleagues who bring a depth of lung cancer expertise that spans a range of specialties,” said Memorial Cancer Institute’s Chief Scientific Officer and Medical Director, Luis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP. “The GO2 Global Advisory Council is critical to ensuring that we continue to address the needs of the lung cancer community.”As the world’s leading organization dedicated to transforming lung cancer survivorship, GO2 is dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. GAC’s members play a pivotal role in advancing GO2’s mission and achieving its key objectives:- Increase the number of lung cancers diagnosed early- Increase the rate of biomarker testing and use of precision medicine- Increase the impact of community engagement- Improve quality of lifeCurrent members of the GO2 Global Advisory Council include:Trever Bivona, MD, PhD; Professor of Medicine; University of California, San FranciscoHossein Borghaei, DO, MS; Professor and Chief, Thoracic Oncology; Fox Chase Cancer CenterDebra S. Dyer, MD, FACR; Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology; National Jewish HealthJan M. Eberth, PhD, FACE; Professor and Chair, Health Management and Policy; Drexel UniversityJhanelle E. Gray, MD; Chair, Thoracic Oncology; Moffitt Cancer CenterKaren Kelly, MD; Chief Executive Officer; International Association for the Study of Lung CancerChristine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, FASCO; Associate Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology; Vanderbilt University Medical CenterWilliam R. Mayfield, MD, FACS; Medical Director, Lung Cancer Screening and Incidental Nodule Programs; Wellstar Health SystemPeter Mazzone, MD, MPH, FCCP; Head, Thoracic Oncology Program, Pulmonary Department; Cleveland ClinicKathryn F. Mileham, MD, FACP; Co-Lead, Lung Cancer Disease Group and Chief, Thoracic Medical Oncology Section; Atrium Health – Levine Cancer InstituteDrew Moghanaki, MD, MPH; Professor and Chief of Thoracic Oncology; David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLARay U. Osarogiagbon, MBBS, FACP; Chief Scientist; Baptist Memorial Healthcare CorporationJamie S. Ostroff, PhD; Chief, Behavioral Sciences Service; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterLuis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP; Chief Scientific Officer & Medical Director; Memorial Cancer InstituteNatasha Rekhtman, MD, PhD; Attending Pathologist, Thoracic Pathology & Cytopathology; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterAlison Mayer Sachs, MSW, LSW, CSW, OSW-C, FAOSW; Cancer Support Services ConsultantPamela Samson, MD, MPHS; Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology; Washington University in Saint LouisJacob Sands, MD; Physician; Dana-Farber Cancer InstituteKerri B. Susko, LISW-CP, OSW-C; Counselor, Center for Integrative Oncology and Survivorship & Director, Cancer Support Community; Prisma Health Cancer InstituteJennifer Temel, MD; Professor of Medicine; Massachusetts General HospitalDouglas E. Wood, MD, FACS, FRCSEd; The Henry N. Harkins Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery; University of WashingtonABOUT GO2 FOR LUNG CANCERGO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).

