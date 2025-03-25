GO2 for Lung Cancer Forms the Global Advisory Council to Support Its Mission to Confront Lung Cancer
The diverse range of experiences, expertise, and perspectives this group offers plays a crucial role in advancing our work.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) announced it established the Global Advisory Council (GAC), a new group that brings together scientists, medical specialists, and other healthcare professionals from diverse disciplines who focus on GO2’s areas of impact: healthcare delivery, patient education, policy, and research. The GAC provides recommendations to guide GO2’s program and project development.
— GO2 for Lung Cancer President and CEO Laurie Ambrose
“The GAC is an invaluable resource as GO2 for Lung Cancer continues its long-standing mission to increase survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer,” said GO2’s President and CEO Laurie Ambrose. “The diverse range of experiences, expertise, and perspectives this group offers plays a crucial role in advancing our work.”
The GAC is the evolution of GO2’s Scientific Leadership Board into a broader, multidisciplinary group. While science remains the core foundation, the diversified expertise of GAC members better addresses emerging challenges in lung cancer care, screening access, and patient advocacy.
“I am excited to collaborate with GO2 and colleagues who bring a depth of lung cancer expertise that spans a range of specialties,” said Memorial Cancer Institute’s Chief Scientific Officer and Medical Director, Luis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP. “The GO2 Global Advisory Council is critical to ensuring that we continue to address the needs of the lung cancer community.”
As the world’s leading organization dedicated to transforming lung cancer survivorship, GO2 is dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. GAC’s members play a pivotal role in advancing GO2’s mission and achieving its key objectives:
- Increase the number of lung cancers diagnosed early
- Increase the rate of biomarker testing and use of precision medicine
- Increase the impact of community engagement
- Improve quality of life
Current members of the GO2 Global Advisory Council include:
Trever Bivona, MD, PhD; Professor of Medicine; University of California, San Francisco
Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS; Professor and Chief, Thoracic Oncology; Fox Chase Cancer Center
Debra S. Dyer, MD, FACR; Professor and Chair, Department of Radiology; National Jewish Health
Jan M. Eberth, PhD, FACE; Professor and Chair, Health Management and Policy; Drexel University
Jhanelle E. Gray, MD; Chair, Thoracic Oncology; Moffitt Cancer Center
Karen Kelly, MD; Chief Executive Officer; International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer
Christine M. Lovly, MD, PhD, FASCO; Associate Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Oncology; Vanderbilt University Medical Center
William R. Mayfield, MD, FACS; Medical Director, Lung Cancer Screening and Incidental Nodule Programs; Wellstar Health System
Peter Mazzone, MD, MPH, FCCP; Head, Thoracic Oncology Program, Pulmonary Department; Cleveland Clinic
Kathryn F. Mileham, MD, FACP; Co-Lead, Lung Cancer Disease Group and Chief, Thoracic Medical Oncology Section; Atrium Health – Levine Cancer Institute
Drew Moghanaki, MD, MPH; Professor and Chief of Thoracic Oncology; David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Ray U. Osarogiagbon, MBBS, FACP; Chief Scientist; Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation
Jamie S. Ostroff, PhD; Chief, Behavioral Sciences Service; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Luis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP; Chief Scientific Officer & Medical Director; Memorial Cancer Institute
Natasha Rekhtman, MD, PhD; Attending Pathologist, Thoracic Pathology & Cytopathology; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Alison Mayer Sachs, MSW, LSW, CSW, OSW-C, FAOSW; Cancer Support Services Consultant
Pamela Samson, MD, MPHS; Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology; Washington University in Saint Louis
Jacob Sands, MD; Physician; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Kerri B. Susko, LISW-CP, OSW-C; Counselor, Center for Integrative Oncology and Survivorship & Director, Cancer Support Community; Prisma Health Cancer Institute
Jennifer Temel, MD; Professor of Medicine; Massachusetts General Hospital
Douglas E. Wood, MD, FACS, FRCSEd; The Henry N. Harkins Professor and Chair, Department of Surgery; University of Washington
ABOUT GO2 FOR LUNG CANCER
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival and quality of life for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org, Facebook (@GO2forLungCancer), Instagram, X (formerly Twitter, @go2forlungcancr), and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).
Julia Spiess
GO2 for Lung Cancer
jspiess@go2.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.