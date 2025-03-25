Bridge Construction Prompts Traffic Shift on I-26 in Erwin

Motorists traveling on I-26 in Unicoi County should be aware of an upcoming traffic swap that will affect them.

One lane is currently open in each direction on I-26, between MM 39 and 40 in Erwin, utilizing the westbound side of the roadway. On Tuesday, March 25, traffic will be moved to the eastbound side of the roadway.

This traffic swap will allow for the permanent construction of the I-26 West bridge. I-26 East bridge construction is now complete. Those twin bridges were each destroyed by Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

Motorists also need to be aware of the following:

After this traffic swap, the I-26 East exit ramp to Jackson Love Highway (Exit 40) will reopen.

After this traffic swap, the I-26 West exit ramp to Jackson Love Highway (Exit 40) will remain open.

After this traffic swap, the entrance ramp from Jackson Love Highway (Exit 40) to I-26 West will be closed. Motorists will need to access I-26 West at Erwin-Jonesborough (Exit 37).

The 10-foot width restriction for all vehicles will remain in place. Those vehicles are prohibited from traveling on I-26 in this area.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.