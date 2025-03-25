HABITAT LA’S 2025 LOS ANGELES BUILDERS BALL® RAISING MORE THAN $1 MILLION FOR ANGELENOS

Robin Thicke and Habitat LA President & CEO Erin Rank at The 2025 Los Angeles Builder’s Ball Photo Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HABITAT LA’S 2025 LOS ANGELES BUILDERS BALLHONORS LA LAKERS LEGEND BYRON & CECELIA SCOTT, CINDY HOAG & GREYSTAR, RAISING MORE THAN $1MILLION TO BUILD AND PRESERVE AFFORDABLE HOUSING FOR ANGELENOS DURING STAR-STUDDED ANNUAL FUNDRAISERGeneric Red Carpet Interviews can be accessed HERE Photos from the evening can be accessed HERE - photo credit Rob Latour/ShutterstockHabitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) raised more than $1Million to help fuel the organization’s efforts to build and preserve affordable housing during the 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ballhosted by Pat Prescott and Presented by City National Bank, the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, on Thursday, March 20th at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.The annual ‘party-with-a-purpose’ featured red carpet arrivals, social media ambassador and Altadena fire victim Cameron Mathison, a rare live auction with items from The LA Rams and Matthew Stafford, The Los Angeles Lakers and Magic Johnson and a private concert with Rob Thicke among various other luxury items. Thicke, who was also the evening’s closing entertainment for the evening, knows firsthand the importance of rebuilding after disaster—his Malibu home was lost in the 2018 Woolsey Fires.This prestigious event honored Byron Scott (LA Lakers) and Cecelia Scott with the Dream Builder Award for their outstanding commitment to revitalizing communities. Cindy Hoag received the Foundation Builder Award in recognition of her 25-year partnership and lasting impact as a donor. International real estate leader Greystar was named 2025 Builder of the Year for its steadfast support of Habitat LA’s mission to build more affordable housing across Los Angeles.“The Builders Ball is a testament to the incredible power of partnership as we work together to address the housing crisis in our communities,” said Habitat LA CEO Erin Rank. “Each of our honorees have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building stronger, more stable communities. Their generosity and dedication help families achieve the security of homeownership, transforming lives for generations to come.”Other notable attendees included Tina Knowles, Andy Richter, Larry Friedman from The Los Angeles Football Club, Lakers legends AC Green and Michael Cooper, Glynn Turman, HGTV’s Breegan Jane, Miss World USA 2024 Athen Crosby, NBC’s Toks Olagundoya, Bri MacDonald, Kiki Shepard, Loreen Wang and many others.MEDIA CONTACTSJennifer Curran, 310-906-6637, pr@habitatla.orgMakebra Bridges, Habitat Los Angeles, 562-455-5804, Mbridges@habitatla.org

