floLIVE to Showcase IoT Network Services at ISC West

Offerings include secure worldwide connectivity for surveillance cameras that circumvents the performance and regulatory roadblocks of permanent roaming

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, will be showcasing its high-performance global connectivity solutions for video surveillance and other IoT services at ISC West. floLIVE will be located at stand 34057 throughout the conference. The event takes place March 31-April 4, 2025, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.floLIVE operates the world’s largest cellular network that leverages direct integrations with mobile network operators (MNO) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) on every continent. floLIVE provides low-latency, resilient, and secure connectivity that can be remotely managed and controlled. Through the network’s local integrations, businesses are able to avoid the financial, compliance, and performance burdens associated with roaming on foreign networks.“floLIVE offers higher security levels than other connectivity providers though a network infrastructure that ensures full control, zero security gaps, and seamless, cost-effective coverage,” said Nadav Doron, vice president of product management at floLIVE. “In addition, floLIVE’s SIM technology enables device manufacturers and security system providers to deploy cameras and devices globally under a single SKU with the confidence that local connectivity is assured in any region.”Visitors to floLIVE at stand 34057 will learn about:- floLIVE’s patented multi-IMSI SIMs which support up to 10 distinct local connectivity profiles, enabling single-SIM, single-SKU simplicity across the globe- floLIVE’s Local Breakout Service providing assured privacy and data sovereignty compliance through local termination of data- floLIVE’s highly rated 24/7 fully human customer support that ensures simplicity and success for deployment and operation of IoT services at any scale- High-performance, always-on connectivity with deterministic low-latency performance around the worldTo learn more about floLIVE’s portfolio of global connectivity solutions for security applications, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInjstafford@parallelpr.comContact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.