floLIVE Partners with Allcom Telecom to Expand IoT Services in Brazil

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Futurecom 2025 — floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, announced a partnership with Allcom Telecom to deliver expanded IoT services and infrastructure capabilities in Brazil. Allcom Telecom is a leading provider of IoT and M2M connectivity solutions throughout Latin America and serves more than 4.5 million active IoT connections in Brazil and LATAM. As a part of the agreement, Allcom Telecom will leverage floLIVE’s global core network and localization services to offer enhanced operational resilience and expanded access to global markets.“Allcom prides itself on providing high percent uptime SLAs for critical services. Through our partnership with floLIVE, we gain highly resilient connectivity capabilities that span all major Brazilian MNOs and enhance our capabilities to deliver the uninterrupted service our customers require,” said Marcio Fabozi, chief executive officer of Allcom Telecom. “This reinforces Allcom’s capacity to deliver comprehensive connectivity to B2B customers across a broad scope of industries and applications. This partnership will allow us to significantly enhance our services delivering multiple connectivity technologies to private and public networks in Brazil and beyond.”floLIVE operates the world’s largest cellular network, enabling enterprises and service providers to connect and manage endpoints in over 214 counties and regions. Through its intelligent SIM technology, floLIVE provides connections to multiple MNO networks, enabling real-time network switching to maintain superior connection resilience in the event of a network outage or limited wireless signal coverage. In addition, floLIVE’s local breakout service and localized connectivity offer assured compliance with Brazil’s strict regulatory frameworks governing roaming and local connections.“We are very pleased to work with Allcom Telecom and look forward to joining them at the upcoming Futurecom conference in São Paulo,” said Bill Wark, floLIVE senior vice president of sales, Americas. “Through this relationship, floLIVE extends its reach for delivering reliable, secure, and cost-effective local and global connectivity to organizations that are looking to deploy IoT services within Brazil and into other markets. This partnership will increase Allcom’s network reliability as well as being ready for new upcoming technologies such as eSIM, NTN and more.”To learn more about the expanded services and capabilities made possible through the floLIVE and Allcom Telecom partnership, please visit Stand H042 throughout the Futurecom 30th Edition conference taking place September 30 through October 2, 2025, at the São Paulo Exhibition and Convention Center.To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.About AllcomFounded in 2016, Allcom Telecom is a virtual operator operating throughout Latin America, offering comprehensive M2M and IoT solutions. With its MVNO One Stop Shop model, which integrates multi-network connectivity, equipment, and platforms for over 8,000 customers, with over 4.5 million connected and sold devices, its solutions serve sectors such as payments, connected cars, agribusiness, security, utilities and smart cities, tracking and monitoring, Industry 4.0, and e-health, all with centralized management through Allmanager IoT.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Group+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedInContact:

