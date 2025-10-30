floLIVE to Showcase IoT Connectivity Innovations at MVNO Nation Live 2025

EMEA MVNO lead Kieran Chury will discuss cross-border intelligent connectivity, localization, and compliance trends during a panel session

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, will showcase its market-leading MVNO services and products at the MVNO Nation Live 2025 conference, taking place November 5-7, 2025, at Hotel Meliá Villaitana in Alicante, Spain. The company will be exhibiting its portfolio at Stand 10 throughout the event. Kieran Chury, floLIVE’s EMEA MVNO lead, will also speak at the conference.In his session, “The Future of Global IoT: Enabling Smart Connectivity Through Partnerships, Standards, and AI Innovation,” Chury will provide updates on regulatory compliance and standards affecting MVNO applications and deployments, and will dive into the impacts of new standards, such as SGP.32, and how these advancements signal new business opportunities and innovative applications. The presentation is scheduled for November 6 at 2:55 p.m.“The future of IoT connectivity is built on partnership,” said Chury. “Our industry thrives when operators, regulators, hyperscalers, and technology providers work together — aligning innovation with compliance, reach, and reliability. floLIVE’s model blends global collaboration with ownership of critical infrastructure, ensuring our partners can deliver truly intelligent, secure, and localized connectivity anywhere in the world.”floLIVE’s IoT connectivity solutions leverage a globally distributed set of core networks that deliver low-latency and secure connectivity across some 214 countries and regions. With access to floLIVE’s global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, MVNOs can achieve instant local connectivity the moment a device powers on.In addition, the company will showcase its connection management platform (CMP) that dramatically streamlines service orchestration across mobile networks and disparate hardware and software platforms. CMP also supports SGP.32, facilitating remote provisioning, management, and over-the-air (OTA) updates of eSIM devices.To schedule a meeting with floLIVE at MVNO Nation Live, please visit https://go.flolive.net/join-flolive-at-mvno-nation-live-2025 To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedIn: parallel-communicationsContact:

