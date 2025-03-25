Serrala Drives Innovation in Financial Automation at SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025

Serrala x SAPinsider Las Vegas 2025

Serrala showcased its financial automation expertise at SAPinsider 2025 focusing on AI and cloud solutions to improve efficiency and streamline SAP migrations.

The positive reception we received from our customers and the community as a whole highlights the relevance and impact of our innovative offerings.” — Patrick Cannon, EVP Serrala North America.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a leading global provider of financial automation software, concluded a successful participation at SAPinsider 2025, where the company showcased its expertise in optimizing financial processes and accelerating digital transformation. The sessions delivered by Serrala focused on empowering organizations to leverage advanced technologies, including AI and cloud-based solutions, to achieve significant improvements in accounts payable efficiency, streamline SAP S/4HANA migrations, and enhance financial collaboration.A key highlight of Serrala’s presence was the session by a customer in the Oil and Gas industry that has realized substantial gains in accounts payable automation through the implementation of AI-powered capture technology and a self-service supplier portal. Attendees gained insights into how the company was able to achieve dramatic improvements in invoice capture accuracy, which eliminated tedious manual processing tasks and maximized automated posting rates. The company has been able to leverage the real-time invoice data available in the Serrala solution to gain visibility and control over supplier spending and address the challenges of rapidly integrating new suppliers and managing increasing invoice volumes.Serrala presented at two other sessions at the event which were well attended and prompted further discussions with their on-site experts. One session demonstrated how the integration of Microsoft Teams with SAP can revolutionize financial workflows and boost productivity through faster approvals, real-time data access, and AI-driven insights. A second session provided practical strategies for managing data and documents to simplify and reduce the costs associated with the migration to SAP S/4HANA.“Our presence at SAPinsider 2025 was a tremendous success,” said Patrick Cannon, EVP Serrala North America. “We were delighted to share our team’s knowledge and demonstrate how our solutions enable organizations to streamline financial operations and accelerate digital transformation. The positive reception we received from our customers and the community as a whole highlights the relevance and impact of our innovative offerings.”Serrala was excited to host a select set of customers on-site before the event to discuss product direction and strategy for the coming year and elicit feedback on planned product innovations. The engaging event provided an opportunity for finance professionals from different industries to focus on the features and functionality they will need to fuel the future of finance.As finance leaders increasingly prioritize AI-powered tools for agility and control, Serrala’s presence at SAPinsider reaffirmed its position as a key SAP partner.For more information, visit www.serrala.com. About SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

