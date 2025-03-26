DPIT Consulting, LLC and Utah's Subcontracting Community Welcomes Alan Crookston to the Team

DPIT Consulting, LLC is excited to welcome Alan Crookston to our team who will play a key role in supporting the UPHCA and ASA.

BOUNTIFUL, UT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPIT Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Alan Crookston as the newest member of our team, taking the role of Education Director. With a strong background in education, project management, and military service, Alan brings a wealth of experience that will enhance our mission of providing top-tier management services to the Utah Plumbing & Heating Contractors Association ( UPHCA ), UPHCA Academy, and the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Utah Chapter.Alan has over 12 years of experience as an educational counselor and has worked as a licensed school counselor and teacher, developing and managing educational programs to meet state standards. His expertise in student enrollment, course management, and educational technology, including Canvas and other learning platforms, will be invaluable in supporting UPHCA Academy’s continued growth and success.Beyond education, Alan’s background includes military service as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army and Utah National Guard, where he managed large-scale construction projects, including health clinics, schools, and infrastructure improvements. “...I found myself being assigned as a project manager for a variety of construction projects. Here I learned the benefits of good construction and what it can do to improve the community. When not on active-duty military orders, I served in the Utah National Guard, while working as a licensed school counselor and teacher. “ His leadership, problem-solving skills, and ability to coordinate complex initiatives make him a perfect fit for DPIT Consulting’s expanding role in the construction and trade education sectors.“I am excited to join DPIT Consulting and contribute to the mission of empowering professionals in the plumbing, heating, and subcontracting industries,” said Alan Crookston. “Education and training are essential for career advancement, and I look forward to supporting UPHCA, ASA, and other organizations in their efforts to strengthen the workforce. I came on board with UPHCA because I love what UPHCA is doing, and I believe that my new role brings my love for construction project management together with education endeavors.”Alan holds multiple degrees and certifications, including an A.A.S. in Construction Management from Weber State University, a M.Ed. from Liberty University, and a Graduate Certificate in Project Management from Cornell University. He is also a certified carpenter, an experienced coach, and a dedicated community volunteer."As a teenager, I grew up working on various fishing vessels in Alaska's robust seafood industry. It was here where I learned to be a crewman, use heavy equipment, and appreciate industry safety standards.”DPIT Consulting, LLC is committed to supporting the growth and success of trade professionals through high-quality management services, training programs, and advocacy efforts. Alan’s addition to the team will help drive forward our mission of strengthening the subcontracting and mechanical trades in Utah and beyond.For more information about DPIT Consulting, LLC and its services, please contact Dave Hill at 801.307.5500.About DPIT Consulting, LLCDPIT Consulting, LLC provides professional management services for the Utah Plumbing & Heating Contractors Association (UPHCA), UPHCA Academy, and the American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Utah Chapter. Our mission is to support and grow the trade industries by offering high-quality education, training, and advocacy services.

