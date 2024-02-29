Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group Announce Two Key Leadership Changes, Positions Company for Expansion
Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group announced two key leadership changes that position the company for even greater growth.
With five offices worldwide and more than one billion dollars in resolved client assets, Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group has seen incredible growth since its inception in 2003. Today, the leader in asset recovery and missed payments collections—and six-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies award—announced two key leadership changes that position the company for even greater growth.
— Aaron Meier, Founder and Chairman Complete Recovery
Merlin Jensen, formerly the Chief Executive Officer, has moved to the role of President of Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group. Jensen joined Complete Recovery after a distinguished career in the telecommunications industry, including leading roles in operations and sales. “Merlin brings a deep strategic and business understanding that positions him well to lead across industry verticals and service offerings,” says Founder and Chairman Aaron Meier.
Joey Aguilar has been promoted to the Chief Executive Officer position after serving as Chief Financial Officer for two years. Aguilar joined Complete Recovery with 20+ years of financial leadership in the telecommunications and services industries. Prior to joining the company, he helped lead Comcast's Houston and Mountain Regions to award-winning growth and profitability. Says Meier, “Joey's background and success in small business and Fortune 50 leadership make him a perfect fit for Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group’s next step in our journey.”
Adds Meier, “We’re excited about the future of Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group with Merlin Jensen and Joey Aguilar at the helm. If their past success is any indication of where we’re going, the future looks very bright for our company and our clients.”
ABOUT COMPLETE RECOVERY CORPORATION
Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group is a multinational leader in asset recovery, customer retention and account collections. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with branches in Jacksonville, Florida; Bogota, Colombia; Kolkata, India and Johannesburg, South Africa. Complete Recovery has been named an Inc. 5000 company six years straight, and recognized as a four-time, Top 100 Fastest-Growing Utah company by Silicon Slopes. To date, the company has recovered over one billion dollars in resolved assets for clients, with an expanding client portfolio that includes telecommunications, medical providers, credit providers and legal providers.
Danen Shiek
Complete Recovery Corporation and Waypoint Resource Group
+1 801-266-4433
danen.s@complete1.com
