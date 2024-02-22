Complete Recovery & Waypoint Resource Group's New Call Center Opens Doors For Employment Opportunities in Jacksonville
Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour for the grand opening of its new call center in Jacksonville, Florida.
...We are thrilled to partner with the Complete Recovery team...We are looking forward to this collaborative, consistent, and long-term partnership as we invest in Northeast Florida’s future...”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 7, 2024, Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group, a leader in asset recovery and missed payments collections, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the grand opening of its new call center in Jacksonville, Florida. More than 70 guests were in attendance, including Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group clients as well as sponsors, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and local chapter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
“Thank you to our new partners at Complete Recovery!” says Tina of the Chamber of Commerce. “[The] recent Grand–Opening was an amazing event and we are so excited to have you in the Jacksonville community.”
The capacity in the new building exceeds 150 seats, providing a vibrant work environment that is both energizing and inclusive, with new and exciting employment opportunities for the residents of Jacksonville.
“This beautiful new facility allows us to foster connections and collaboration between our team members,” said Chet Kastner, SVP Call Center Operations. “When we combine that collaborative culture with a focus on employee development, our clients get the benefit of unparallelled service. It’s a win-win for our teams and clients.”
Recently, Complete Recovery was awarded the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in America Award for the sixth year. As a result of the company’s continued growth, they are poised to deliver more and better services, resulting in exceptional experiences for clients and their customers.
Adds Danen Shiek, the Senior Vice President of Sales, “We’ve got the right locations, the right technology, and most importantly, the right people. The future for our clients, their customers and our team is shining bright.”
“...We are thrilled to partner with the Complete Recovery team to provide Mentors to local high school students, our upcoming workforce, through our Beyond School Walls- school to work, mentoring model,” said Sara Alford CEO of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Northeastern Florida. “After touring the new space, I know our students will get a lot out of their time on site during their monthly mentoring sessions. We are looking forward to this collaborative, consistent, and long-term partnership as we invest in Northeast Florida’s future, its youth.”
ABOUT COMPLETE RECOVERY CORPORATION
Complete Recovery is a multinational leader in asset recovery, customer retention and account collections. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with branches in Jacksonville, Florida; Bogota, Colombia; Kolkata, India and Johannesburg, South Africa. Complete Recovery has been named a Top 100 Fastest-Growing Utah company by Silicon Slopes. To date, the company has recovered over one billion dollars in assets for clients, with an expanding client portfolio that includes telecommunications, medical providers, credit providers and legal providers. For more information and case studies, visit CompleteRecoveryCorp.com.
