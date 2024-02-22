Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,807 in the last 365 days.

Complete Recovery & Waypoint Resource Group's New Call Center Opens Doors For Employment Opportunities in Jacksonville

Complete Recovery staff and representatives of the community smiling as the cut the cord on the new call center building.

Team members and prominent representatives of the community excited to cut the ribbon on the new facility and possibilities within.

Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour for the grand opening of its new call center in Jacksonville, Florida.

...We are thrilled to partner with the Complete Recovery team...We are looking forward to this collaborative, consistent, and long-term partnership as we invest in Northeast Florida’s future...”
— Sara Alford CEO of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Northeastern Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 7, 2024, Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group, a leader in asset recovery and missed payments collections, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the grand opening of its new call center in Jacksonville, Florida. More than 70 guests were in attendance, including Complete Recovery and Waypoint Resource Group clients as well as sponsors, the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and local chapter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“Thank you to our new partners at Complete Recovery!” says Tina of the Chamber of Commerce. “[The] recent Grand–Opening was an amazing event and we are so excited to have you in the Jacksonville community.”

The capacity in the new building exceeds 150 seats, providing a vibrant work environment that is both energizing and inclusive, with new and exciting employment opportunities for the residents of Jacksonville.

“This beautiful new facility allows us to foster connections and collaboration between our team members,” said Chet Kastner, SVP Call Center Operations. “When we combine that collaborative culture with a focus on employee development, our clients get the benefit of unparallelled service. It’s a win-win for our teams and clients.”

Recently, Complete Recovery was awarded the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in America Award for the sixth year. As a result of the company’s continued growth, they are poised to deliver more and better services, resulting in exceptional experiences for clients and their customers.

Adds Danen Shiek, the Senior Vice President of Sales, “We’ve got the right locations, the right technology, and most importantly, the right people. The future for our clients, their customers and our team is shining bright.”

“...We are thrilled to partner with the Complete Recovery team to provide Mentors to local high school students, our upcoming workforce, through our Beyond School Walls- school to work, mentoring model,” said Sara Alford CEO of Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Northeastern Florida. “After touring the new space, I know our students will get a lot out of their time on site during their monthly mentoring sessions. We are looking forward to this collaborative, consistent, and long-term partnership as we invest in Northeast Florida’s future, its youth.”

ABOUT COMPLETE RECOVERY CORPORATION

Complete Recovery is a multinational leader in asset recovery, customer retention and account collections. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with branches in Jacksonville, Florida; Bogota, Colombia; Kolkata, India and Johannesburg, South Africa. Complete Recovery has been named a Top 100 Fastest-Growing Utah company by Silicon Slopes. To date, the company has recovered over one billion dollars in assets for clients, with an expanding client portfolio that includes telecommunications, medical providers, credit providers and legal providers. For more information and case studies, visit CompleteRecoveryCorp.com.

Danen Shiek
Complete Recovery Corporation and Waypoint Resource Group
+1 801-266-4433
danen.s@complete1.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Complete Recovery & Waypoint Resource Group's New Call Center Opens Doors For Employment Opportunities in Jacksonville

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more