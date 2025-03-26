THE BROOKS GROUP WINS TWO GOLD STEVIE® AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Brooks Group has been awarded two gold Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service

Sales training and development leader honored with five awards in all for best-in-class programs

We have established ourselves as a trusted source of insight and thought leadership aimed at giving sales leaders the knowledge they need to generate predictable revenue growth and long-term success.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been awarded two gold, one silver, and two bronze StevieAwards at the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service The Brooks Group received a Gold Stevie Award for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year and a Gold Stevie Award for Best Use of Thought Leadership in Sales.“The Stevie Awards recognize the positive effects of our practical, relevant consulting and research initiatives,” said Spencer Wixom, President and CEO of The Brooks Group. “We have established ourselves as a trusted source of insight and thought leadership aimed at giving sales leaders the knowledge they need to generate predictable revenue growth and long-term success.”Stevie Awards judge feedback noted, “The Brooks Group demonstrates strong sales consulting expertise through customized engagements and proprietary assessments that have led to measurable improvements in sales acumen, customer relationships, and profitability.”The company also received a Silver Stevie Award for Woman of the Year in Sales to Lisa Rose, Senior Group VP of Sales, The Brooks Group; a Bronze Stevie Award for Sales Training or Education Professional of the Year to Steve Parkins, VP Competence Development, Volvo Trucks North America; and a Bronze Stevie Award for Sales Training Practice of the Year.Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as a leader and innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and sales process methodology is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awardsand International Business AwardsWinners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.Judges considered more than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all size and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners are available at http://www.stevieawards.com/sales About The Brooks GroupUnlocking the potential of sales teams for over 45 years, The Brooks Group is a leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/. About The StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com ###

