María José Jirón-Bendaña Recognized as High-Performing Committee Member by INTA's Leadership Development Committee

MANAGUA, NICARAGUA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bendaña & Bendaña , one of Central America’s leading Intellectual Property (IP) firms, is proud to announce that María José Jirón-Bendaña, partner attorney at the firm, has been acknowledged by the International Trademark Association (INTA) as one of the High-Performing Committee Members of the Leadership Development Committee (LDC). This recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to the committee's goals throughout her term.This prestigious recognition highlights Jirón-Bendaña’s exceptional contributions to the committee’s initiatives, including her instrumental role in securing leadership coaches for the 2024 Leadership Meeting in New Orleans. Her organizational skills and strategic outreach were pivotal in ensuring the event’s success.“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by INTA for my work with the Leadership Development Committee,” said María José Jirón-Bendaña. “I am proud to represent Bendaña & Bendaña and contribute to the advancement of leadership within the intellectual property community.”Jirón-Bendaña holds a Law degree from Universidad Americana in Nicaragua and brings over 20 years of experience in Intellectual Property and Real Estate Law. As a partner at Bendaña & Bendaña, she has been instrumental in upholding the firm’s reputation for excellence across Central America.Bendaña & Bendaña, established over 50 years ago, provides comprehensive legal services in Intellectual Property, Business, and Real Estate Law. With a robust presence in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama, the firm continues to serve as a trusted legal partner in the region.The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and related intellectual property to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation. The Leadership Development Committee focuses on cultivating leadership skills among INTA members.About Bendaña & BendañaBendaña & Bendaña is a leading Nicaraguan law firm with over 50 years of experience representing clients across Central America. The firm provides legal services in Intellectual Property, Business, and Real Estate Law, with a strong presence in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.For more information, visit www.bendana.com or contact María José Jirón at mail@bendana.com.

