Bendaña&Bendaña Launches Chinese-Language Site to Support Asian Companies Protecting Their IP in Latin America and U.S.

New platform aims to guide Chinese and Asian companies on trademark and IP protection in Latin America and the United States

Through our new Chinese-language site, we want to make it easier for them to register and enforce their trademarks and patents, and help to navigate local regulations across Latin America.” — Ricardo Bendaña

MANAGUA, MANAGUA, NICARAGUA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bendaña & Bendaña Law Firm has launched a new Chinese-language website, bendana.asia , to serve Chinese and other Asian companies seeking legal support on intellectual property and trademark matters in Nicaragua, Latin America, and the United States. The site offers information in Chinese on the firm’s services and provides direct contact channels, including WeChat, for businesses operating across borders.Through the portal, Bendaña & Bendaña sets out its work in trademarks, patents, copyrights, trade secrets, and internet law, as well as regulatory affairs, corporate and commercial law, real estate, accounting and business development services. The site also outlines how the firm supports clients in Central America, Panama, Bolivia, Ecuador, Belize, and the Dominican Republic, among other jurisdictions.“As more Chinese and Asian companies expand into Latin America and the United States, they need clear, practical guidance on how to protect their brands and technology,” said Ricardo Bendaña , partner at Bendaña & Bendaña. “Through our new Chinese-language site, we want to make it easier for them to register and enforce their trademarks and patents, manage their portfolio,s and navigate local regulations across Central America.”Founded in 1950 by Dr. Julián Bendaña Silva, Bendaña & Bendaña has built a long track record in patent, trademark, and regulatory matters, and provides legal, accounting, and business support to both multinational and local companies. The firm’s practice areas include intellectual property, regulatory affairs, real estate law, corporate law, immigration, accounting services, and business development.Bendaña & Bendaña is ranked in Chambers and Partners’ Intellectual Property guide for Nicaragua and in The Legal 500. The firm represents clients in sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals in trademark and patent prosecution, as well as in contentious IP matters.For more information, visit www.bendana.com or the new Chinese-language portal https://bendana.asia , or contact Bendaña & Bendaña at info@bendana.com or +505-2266-8728.About Bendaña & BendañaBendaña & Bendaña is a leading Nicaraguan law firm with over 50 years of experience representing clients across Central America. The firm provides legal services in Intellectual Property, Business, and Real Estate Law, with a strong presence in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.

