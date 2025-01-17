Bendaña & Bendaña Participates in INTA’s 2024 Leadership Meeting in New Orleans

María José Jirón-Bendaña

Strengthening Global Intellectual Property Dialogues

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bendaña & Bendaña , one of Nicaragua's most recognized law firms, proudly participated in the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) 2024 Leadership Meeting held in New Orleans, Louisiana.The firm was represented by María José Jirón-Bendaña, a partner attorney and distinguished Nicaraguan legal professional, who took part as a member of the Leadership Development Committee’s Bootcamp project team. The invitation-only event gathered over 1,700 intellectual property professionals from across the globe to discuss key issues shaping the future of intellectual property law, including artificial intelligence, trade secrets, and online scam prevention.Bendaña & Bendaña’s participation underscores the firm's commitment to staying engaged with global conversations on intellectual property advancements and contributing its perspective from Central America.“Participating in INTA’s Leadership Meeting has been an invaluable experience, offering a unique opportunity to collaborate with global experts and share perspectives on the evolving landscape of intellectual property law," said María José Jirón-Bendaña, partner attorney at Bendaña & Bendaña.Jirón-Bendaña holds a Law degree from Universidad Americana in Nicaragua. Her areas of practice include Intellectual Property Law and Real Estate Law, and she brings over 20 years of experience to the field.This prestigious event provides a unique platform for industry leaders worldwide to exchange insights, foster collaborations, and address emerging challenges in intellectual property law. Participation in such global forums allows Bendaña & Bendaña to remain engaged with international developments and contribute valuable perspectives on the protection of intellectual property rights.About Bendaña & BendañaBendaña & Bendaña is a leading Nicaraguan law firm with over 50 years of experience representing clients across Central America. The firm provides legal services in Intellectual Property, Business, and Real Estate Law, with a strong presence in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.For more information, visit www.bendana.com or contact María José Jirón at mail@bendana.com.

