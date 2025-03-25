TOOTRiS Wins National Recognition for Advancing Child Care Access and Affordability

TOOTRiS Wins Transform Award for Social Impact Initiative of the Year

Awarded “Social Impact of the Year” by the Transform Awards for Empowering Working Parents and Communities

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the first and only real-time Child Care platform in the country with more than 230,000 licensed and vetted Child Care providers, has been honored with the Social Impact Initiative of the Year award by the prestigious Transform Awards. This award recognizes the company that exhibits a deep passion for serving others and demonstrates a measurable, positive impact on the lives of employees and local communities. TOOTRiS was selected for its trailblazing approach to expanding Child Care access and affordability for working parents across the nation.

TOOTRiS is the most advanced Child Care platform in the country, offering around-the-clock services that meet the needs of today’s working families. By partnering directly with employers, TOOTRiS helps companies provide TURN-KEY Child Care benefits—empowering working parents to find, vet, schedule, and access high-quality care in real time, close to home or work. This innovative approach is helping organizations attract and retain talent while ensuring their employees have the broadest selection of care solutions for their children, so they can focus at work, knowing their children are safe and cared for.

"A parent's journey is often paved with dreams and aspirations, yet their child's well-being is the constant compass," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "It is the 'peace of mind' – the knowing that their little one is cherished in a safe, enriching place, without financial strain – that unlocks a parent's full potential at work. Forward-thinking companies grasp this delicate balance, recognizing that Child Care Benefits are not merely perks, but vital threads weaving together stronger families, more resilient cross functional teams, and ultimately, more vibrant communities."

The Transform Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking organizations, people initiatives, and leaders redefining the future of work. Winners are selected by a panel of expert judges who evaluate each nomination based on innovation, impact, and execution.

As a leader in employer-sponsored Child Care Benefits, TOOTRiS partners with companies, government agencies, and Child Care providers to deliver scalable, real-time solutions that meet the dynamic needs of families nationwide. By eliminating barriers to access, TOOTRiS is helping millions of parents participate more fully in the workforce, while supporting the growth and sustainability of local Child Care programs.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 230,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is revolutionizing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

