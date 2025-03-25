Guster Announces Lineup and Activities for On the Ocean Weekend in Portland, ME August 8 - 10, 2025

The 7th annual On The Ocean weekend will include performances by Guster, The Mountain Goats, Hanson, Fruitbats, Karina Rykman and more at Thompson’s Point.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of Guster fans will gather in Portland, Maine from August 8-10 for On The Ocean for three days of music, fun and unforgettable experiences. The 7th annual On The Ocean weekend will include performances by The Mountain Goats, Hanson, Fruitbats, Karina Rykman and more at Thompson’s Point. From bike adventures, activities on the water and boat cruises to a video arcade takeover and a podcast taping, this year’s On The Ocean weekend will offer Guster fans more ways to experience Portland. Single day and weekend passes are on sale now at ontheoceanfest.com“It’s been a blast every year to gather together with all of our Guster fans and their families for a weekend in Maine during its summertime glory. This year, we are bringing the festival back to its roots and providing more fan experiences in Portland itself—I love this city that I’m proud to call home,” said Guster’s Adam Gardner.Guster’s On The Ocean will begin Friday, August 8th with Hits & Bits: An Evening of Music & Comedy at the State Theatre. This special kickoff show will feature Guster alongside live comedy and storytelling, setting the tone for the weekend.The music moves to Thompson’s Point on Saturday with performances on two stages by The Mountain Goats, Fruit Bats, Maggie Rose, Joe & Marc Pisapia, and Sam Champion. Sunday’s lineup includes Hanson, Joy Oladokun, Karina Rykman, and Bailen. And of course, Guster closes out both nights.The weekend will once again feature curated activities and experiences throughout Portland including a special taping with Ryan Miller of Craig Finn’s (The Hold Steady) podcast That’s How I Remember It at One Longfellow Square.Fans can expect a number of opportunities to experience Portland with each other. Arcadia, the downtown retro arcade, will be rechristened Dave & Guster’s and become an official meetup spot and place for games and competitions. More active minded fans can take a guided bike tour of Portland’s scenic paths and lighthouses, or choose a kayak or paddle boarding excursion on Casco Bay. And throwing back to the first year of On The Ocean Weekend, there will be a daytime harbor cruise.At Thompson’s Point, there will be free entry at the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine for ticket holders and pre and post show meetups at Bissell Brothers Brewery.More details including registration information and hours of the On The Ocean weekend activities will be announced soon.Individual day passes are on sale starting today, along with weekend passes at ontheoceanfest.com. Specially priced kids tickets are available. (Single day $20 / 2-Day $30 / 3-Day $50)Follow @ontheoceanfest on Instagram on for updates and last-minute weekend announcements.

