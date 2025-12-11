Chadwick Stokes Presents: Democracy In Kind, a Night of Protest Music

An Acoustic Journey through State Radio, DISPATCH, solo works, and the rock opera 1972 at Annual Calling All Crows Benefit

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chadwick Stokes will take the stage for an intimate performance of music – spanning his catalog from DISPATCH to State Radio, his solo works and his rock opera, 1972, at the Sanders Theatre at Harvard University on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Throughout the evening, he will be joined by special guests to deliver a powerful message through music and conversation that inspires change and reflects on today's societal challenges. This event, titled "Democracy In Kind," is part of the 18th Annual Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend, which raises funds for Stokes’ nonprofit organization, Calling All Crows, dedicated to advancing feminist movements for over 18 years. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, December 12, at CallingAllCrows.org.“Harvard has been a target of the current administration; we’re honored to express our support and use the stage to have a conversation and be part of the resistance,” said Chadwick Stokes.“The night will be an experience of political & social movement through music. It’s a chance to connect with our community, weaving together themes of reproductive justice, music industry safety and women’s rights,” said Sybil Gallagher, Co-Founder of Calling all Crows.The Democracy In Kind Annual Calling All Crows Benefit will also include a community service project with details to be announced soon.Calling All Crows is the social activist organization founded by Stokes and his partner, Sybil Gallagher, in 2008 to mobilize music fans and artists and fuel feminist movements. Calling All Crows channels the power of music into sustained, community-driven action by building an on-ramp to activism. Through campaigns, programs, and events, CAC engages the music industry in social movement building.Calling all Crows' recent campaigns include #HereForTheMusic, which works to build true safety with everyone who comes together to create a show or festival and Voice Your Choice, which provides abortion access resources to music fans at concerts and festivals.Through these campaigns, the organization has worked with dozens of artists, venues, festivals, non-profits and more, including boygenius, Courtney Barnett, DISPATCH, Bonnaroo, and House of Blues.Tickets for the annual Calling All Crows Benefit Weekend concert on Saturday, March 21st, at the Sanders Theatre on Harvard University’s campus will be available December 12, 2025, at CallingAllCrows.org. The Sanders Theatre is located at 45 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA 02138.

