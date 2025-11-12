Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Announces 2025 Class of Inductees

All Inductees Will Be Honored March 24, 2026, at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Boston) The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is set to honor a dozen musical legends who are responsible for some of the greatest music moments of the past century. The esteemed list of inductees includes some of the most notable names in folk, Americana, and roots music history. Together, they have won a combined 30 Grammy Awards and countless other honors. Inductees and their family members will be invited to a special ceremony at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on March 24th, 2026. The public can learn more about each nominee through a new exhibit, Legends of Folk, Americana Roots Music, 2025 Class, now on display at the Boch Center Wang Theatre.The 2025 Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame Inductees are:Living Artist: A living artist is a contemporary performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 25 years before the year of Induction.Jackson BrowneJudy CollinsTom PaxtonTom RushNeil YoungLegacy Artist: A legacy artist is a performer whose initial impact on the genre was at least 45 years prior to the year of Induction.Leonard CohenAretha FranklinMississippi John HurtSister Rosetta TharpeMuddy WatersIndustry/Non-Performer: Honors those whose creative or technical contributions shaped the sound and legacy of American music.John HammondAlan Lomax“These inductees represent the heart and soul of Folk, Americana, and Roots music,” said J. Casey Soward, President & CEO of the Boch Center, home of the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame. “They gave voice to ordinary people and helped shape the soundtrack of this country; its struggles, its hopes, and its beauty. Through this induction and our Legends exhibit, we’re honoring the songs, stories, and spirit that continue to move and unite us.”To honor all of the inductees, the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is launching a permanent Legacy exhibit in the Boch Center Wang Theatre. The exhibit will feature iconic items from each of the inductees, including the guitar Stephen Stills used to compose "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes" and then gifted to Judy Collins, handwritten lyrics Tom Paxton wrote for Mississippi John Hurt, and much more. It is on display now at the Boch Center Wang Theatre and available for viewing during all Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame tours and before each concert.The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame is a cultural and educational initiative of the Boch Center located inside the Wang Theatre at 270 Tremont St., Boston, Massachusetts. Curated by the Museum Collective, FARHOF is geared to music lovers of all ages, providing educational offerings that ensure legacies are honored and new musical traditions are nurtured for generations to come. These genres of music have historically provided an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds, and from every corner of the United States, to express their joys, sorrows, and experiences.Upcoming and recent exhibits include This Wheel’s Still On Fire: The Legacy of Levon Helm; Joan Baez: A Life of Music, Art, and Activism; All Seeing Eye: Blue Note Records Through the Lens of Francis Wolff; Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon; Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots Music; Arlo Guthrie: Native Son; Life in Six Strings; Don't Think Twice: The Daniel Kramer Photographs of Bob Dylan, 1964-65; Boston: A Music Town; The Wang Theatre: A Century of Great Music; and historic artifacts from David Bieber Archives.For updates, information about tours, upcoming events, and exhibits, please visit www.FARHOF.org Be sure to follow FARHOF on Facebook and Instagram.About the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame:In 2019, the Boch Center expanded its educational programming and launched the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), Boston’s living music museum which celebrates the lifeblood of America’s musical and cultural heritage. Folk music provides an outlet for individuals of all races and backgrounds to express their highest joys and deepest sorrows.FARHOF is dedicated to honoring the past, celebrating the present and nurturing the future of Folk, Americana, and Roots music. By learning from the past, the Boch Center and FARHOF hope to influence meaningful conversations today.Housed in the Wang Theatre, FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, events, lectures, exhibits, concerts, and educational programs.About the Boch Center:The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.