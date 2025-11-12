Jack Kerouac Estate & Zach Bryan Announce Limited Edition Merch Collaboration to Support the Jack Kerouac Center

Jack Kerouac Zach Bryan Future home of the Jack Kerouac Center in Lowell, MA Limited Edition Jack & Zach T-Shirts T-shirt art of Jack Kerouac and Zach Bryan

Music Superstar Zach Bryan Continues Support After Purchasing Lowell Building to House Kerouac Center

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jack Kerouac Estate and multi-GRAMMYAward-winning singer-songwriter Zach Bryan have teamed up on a new limited-edition T-shirt collection. Net proceeds will be used to transform the historic Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Lowell, Massachusetts, into the future site of the Jack Kerouac Center, honoring one of America’s most influential literary voices.The partnership is about two generations of storytellers who are driven by honesty, creativity, and a passion for the road. Each design by way of the collection fuses the imagery of Kerouac and Bryan, along with the well-known “burn, burn, burn” line from On the Road, a line carried on in Zach’s anthem “Burn, Burn, Burn”, with the raw energy that keeps their worlds in sync.“Zach Bryan’s music reflects the same authenticity and emotional weight that sustains Kerouac’s writing,” Jim Sampas, Literary Executor of the Jack Kerouac Estate, said. Since buying the historic church in May, he's done everything with respect for Jack’s legacy."“Zach has been directly involved in every step of this partnership, from concept development and shirt quality to visuals and the intent of each design,” said Sylvia Cunha, Director of Marketing and Business Development for the Jack Kerouac Estate. “The goal was to create something true to him and Jack…a full circle moment bringing them together for a purpose.”The shirts come in traditional red, black, and vintage wash grey, paired with portraits of Kerouac and Bryan, as well as original artwork and the author’s timeless words. Each is a nod to both artists’ belief in storytelling as a tool of connection and change.The net proceeds from the collection will directly support the transformation of St. Jean Baptiste Church, the site of Kerouac’s funeral in 1969, into a multidisciplinary cultural center featuring:• A museum and archive of rare manuscripts, photos, and recordings• A live music venue and recording studio• Educational spaces for writers and musicians• A gathering place for the community and visiting artistsThe Zach Bryan x Jack Kerouac Estate collaboration is available at JackKerouac.comABOUT JACK KEROUAC:Jack Kerouac, born in Lowell, Massachusetts, was an American novelist, poet, and icon of the Beat movement. His most famous book, “On the Road” (1957), still has a broad cultural influence. In his work, he challenged conventional form and was part of the most important literary and artistic movement of the 1950s.ABOUT THE JACK KEROUAC FOUNDATION:The Jack Kerouac Foundation was formed in early 2022 to pursue funding to establish a Jack Kerouac Museum, Performance, and Education Center in the magnificent former St Jean Baptiste church. It is where Jack served as an altar boy and the site of his funeral mass in 1969. The proposed center is dedicated to furthering his legacy by showcasing the cultural impact he's had worldwide. We aim to offer exhibits, performances, educational programs, and lectures, and serve as an anchor to the revitalization of the Lowell, Massachusetts Acre section.ABOUT ZACH BRYANHailing from Oklahoma, GRAMMYAward-winner Zach Bryan has risen to the forefront of country music as a once-in-a-generation voice. He has garnered 31 RIAA Gold & Platinum certifications, including the now 7x-Platinum “Something in the Orange," which earned a 2023 GRAMMYAward nod for “Best Country Solo Performance.” His debut album, American Heartbreak, hit #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and reached the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. On Christmas Day 2022, he released his first-ever live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). Throughout 2023, Bryan traveled the globe for his sold-out Burn, Burn, Burn tour, breaking attendance records.In August 2023, he released his acclaimed self-titled album, receiving a nomination for "Best Country Album" at the 2024 GRAMMYAwards. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and Billboard’s Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock charts. 2x-Platinum track “I Remember Everything" (featuring Kacey Musgraves) entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #1 before winning the 2024 GRAMMYAward for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance." Soon after, Bryan released his 5-song EP Boys of Faith, featuring collaborations with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan. Last year, he was named Billboard's "Top New Artist" — the first country artist to claim the title — and took home three more Billboard Music Awards. Bryan's 2024 album The Great American Bar Scene emerged at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Americana/Folk Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. With 26.1 billion global streams to date, beginning in 2024 and into 2025, Bryan embarked on his biggest headline tour, the Quittin' Time 2024 Tour, which saw him play multiple, successive nights in sold-out stadiums and major arenas across North America. Bryan’s second live album, 24 (Live) is available to stream now.On September 27, 2025, Bryan performed a concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, breaking the record for the largest attendance at a ticketed concert by a single headlining act in the United States. He played to an announced crowd of 112,408. It was only the second concert in the 98-year history of the venue, and the first by a headlining act.

