City of West Des Moines: Sponsorships Available for Raccoon River Softball and Holiday Park Baseball Complexes

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsorships Available for Raccoon River Softball and Holiday Park Baseball ComplexesThe City of West Des Moines and SportsMan Solutions have partnered to offer field naming rights for the Raccoon River Softball Complex and Holiday Park Baseball Complex. Scoreboards and plaza sponsorships are also up for grabs.These parks are premier tournament destinations in the Midwest. Holiday Park, located in the heart of West Des Moines, draws a substantial number of visitors every year through various tournaments and events. Raccoon River Park is considered a hidden gem, generating significant foot traffic annually with a mix of activities, whether it’s enjoying the beauty of nature or participating in a competitive or recreational sporting event.In 2024, the two sports complexes generated $14.5 million in economic impact. The City recently completed the eighth and final major construction phase at the Holiday Park Baseball Complex, adding more parking and enhancing the maintenance area. The City continues to invest in improvements and enhancements at Raccoon River Park.SportsMan Solutions will officially go to market this week to share more about this project. However, as this opportunity is available on a first-come, first-served basis, those who want to be proactive and submit a bid or request a meeting now are welcome to do so.For more details, to place a bid, or to request a meeting, please visit sportsmansolutions.com/west-des-moines-parks or contact Ryan Patrick at SportsMan Solutions. We look forward to hearing from you!Rpatrick@SportsmanSolutions.com

