Castles Technology returns to London’s Retail Technology Show to share best of new Android range

Castles Technology

Powered by Android 13, the new payment devices deliver top-tier performance, connectivity, and personalization for an unmatched market experience

PARIS, FRANCE, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For this year’s Retail Technology Show Castles Technology , a pioneer in Android payment solutions, presents its new range of payment terminals incorporating Android 13 OS. The latest version of the operating system enables a new functionality and look. The new devices are designed with a more ecological and ergonomic approach, with the changing needs of both merchants and users in mind.Castles Technology invites you to its stand at the Retail Technology Show, 2-3 April at the ExCeL in London, on stand J68.Unlike many of the current devices on the market that still run on Android 10 and 11, Castles Technology is raising the bar with its new premium range, which incorporates the advanced features of Android 13. With a more powerful processor, these palm-sized payment terminals can now handle a broader range of applications, all while boasting a large screen and Tilt capabilities. This allows merchants to customize their terminals with as many applications as they need, helping to accelerate business growth.This new range also elevates the customer experience by enhancing both security and fraud protection. Castles Technology goes beyond industry security standards, integrating cutting-edge quantum protocols to ensure that every terminal reflects the company's core values of security and reliability.The New Premium Range from Castles TechnologyThe S1F4 PRO is a high-performance Android 13 terminal with PCI 6 certification, designed for merchants who demand power and mobility. Compact and lightweight, it features exclusive gyrosensor tech for seamless screen rotation and haptic feedback for a more intuitive experience—perfect for dynamic retail environments.- Improved Visibility: The larger screen ensures easier navigation and readability of menus and functions, offering a more intuitive and enjoyable user interaction.- Superior Performance: Equipped with a powerful processor, the S1F4 PRO guarantees fast response times and seamless navigation for optimal performance.- User-Friendly: The terminal's screen automatically adjusts to the user's orientation, minimizing manual adjustments and making it even more convenient for customers, providing the best possible experience with minimal effort.The S1U2-Mini is a state-of-the-art Android payment terminal designed specifically for the vending and electric vehicle charging station markets. Featuring a 4-inch screen, it combines compact design with robust security to meet the most demanding requirements:- Innovation & Performance: The first terminal of its kind to integrate Android 13 with PCI 6 certification.- Eco-Conscious Design: Built with sustainability in mind, it complies fully with vending industry standards. Its versatility makes it the perfect all-in-one solution for unattended payments, simplifying operations and reducing the need for multiple devices.- Enhanced Security: With PCI 6 certification, the S1U2-Mini ensures secure transactions that adhere to the highest industry standards.- Robust & Compact: Designed to fit seamlessly into vending machines and electric vehicle charging stations, the S1U2-Mini is built for environments where security and reliability are crucial.The S1Mini2 is a compact, lightweight mobile payment terminal designed to replace the Linux MiniPOS range. Featuring a 4-inch screen, it facilitates quick transactions, helping merchants process payments faster and manage queues efficiently. It is also equipped with a PIN PAD option, enhancing the customer experience.A Helping Hand for Retailers:Castles Technology’s new range of solutions makes it easier for merchants to manage their payment terminals. Remote maintenance capabilities allow for faster troubleshooting, so merchants no longer have to wait for hours to repair a terminal. Additionally, the terminals are equipped with geolocation tracking, enabling them to be disabled remotely if stolen, preventing unauthorized use.These innovations not only streamline operations but also ensure peace of mind for both merchants and customers alike.About Castles TechnologyWith 30 years' experience in the global payments market, Castles Technology has established itself as one of the world's top five manufacturers of Android acceptance payment terminals, offering secure, reliable and transparent solutions.The payment applications developed by the company are aimed at merchants in the finance, retail, hospitality and transport sectors, among others. Castles Technology works in partnership with over 1,000 banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs and PSPs, deploying millions of payment terminals worldwide for retailers of all sizes such as Total Energies, Adyen and Nexi.Focused on the creation of secure payment solutions, the company's customers include world-renowned retailers and financial institutions such as TotalEnergies, Banco Sabadell, Coca-Cola, Uniqlo, Adyen, Redsys and Worldline.The US headquarters are based in Atlanta, a fast-growing metropolis for payments and financial technology. Global headquarters are in Taipei City. Castles also has regional offices in France, Spain, Italy, Singapore and Japan.For more information: Castles Technology

