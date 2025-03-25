New Warnings for Mississippi Residents About Unlicensed Roofing Companies Amid Severe Weather Damage

Elite Roofing and Gutters

Mississippi faces another severe weather outbreak on March 29-30; beware of unlicensed and unqualified roofing companies exploiting residents and businesses.

These contractors often fail to meet basic code and industry standards and, in many cases, make damage worse instead of better” — Eddie Coleman, General Manager, Elite Roofing and Gutters

PEARL, MS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mississippi faces yet another severe weather outbreak predicted for March 29-30, Mississippi's roofing leader, Elite Roofing and Gutters , is calling for homeowners, businesses, churches, and nursing homes to beware of unlicensed and unqualified roofing companies exploiting the state's weather crisis. With widespread damage caused by previous storms on March 15-16 and March 23—including roof damage from tornadoes, hail, strong winds, and heavy rain—the need for skilled, trusted, and experienced roofing services is more crucial than ever.Elite Roofing and Gutters, a trusted name in Mississippi since 2007, is dedicated to maintaining the highest industry standards. Elite Roofing has established a reputation for reliability, training, and professional excellence. Their commitment to serving homeowners and businesses directly and supporting other roofing companies during challenging job sites sets a high standard for the roofing industry in the state."Mississippi is unfortunately seeing an influx of unlicensed, uninsured, and unqualified roofing companies knocking on doors after storms," warns Eddie Coleman, General Manager of Elite Roofing. "These contractors often fail to meet basic code and industry standards and, in many cases, make damage worse instead of better. Residents need to ensure they are hiring a reputable, licensed, and insured company for their roofing needs."Due to poor workmanship, unlicensed contractors leave many Mississippi residents with additional costs and ongoing problems. These problems can range from subpar work that needs to be redone to legal issues if the contractor is injured on the job. Elite Roofing emphasizes the importance of verifying credentials before hiring a roofing company to combat this problem.To help Mississippi homeowners and businesses determine what to look for in a reputable roofing company, Coleman says to start with this checklist:Do Your Homework:Look the company up. First, check the Mississippi Board of Contractors website ( https://www.msboc.us/ ). See if the company has a contractor's license and that license is valid and up to date. Also, check the company's Google reviews and ensure customer reviews are frequent and consistent.Licensed and Insured:Is the company fully compliant with all state regulations, protecting homeowners and businesses from liability and additional costs?Established Expertise:Has the company knocking on your door served the state of Mississippi for an extended period, and does the company hold any industry accreditations?Professional Craftsmanship:Ask about experience with similar projects. Are they held to exacting standards, ensuring quality, durability, and compliance with building codes?Community Commitment:Beyond roofing, is the company dedicated to supporting Mississippi and helping build stronger, safer communities?Mississippi residents are encouraged to contact Elite Roofing and Gutters for a free roofing consultation and damage assessment. With another storm on the horizon, now is the time to reinforce what matters most.For more information about Elite Roofing and Gutters or to schedule a consultation, visit eliteroofer.com About Elite Roofing & GuttersElite Roofing & Gutters, formerly Complete Exteriors, is committed to exceeding expectations with top-quality products and unmatched customer service. Founded in 2007 as Complete Home Exteriors by Joe Boyd and rebranded to Elite Roofing and Gutters in 2025, the company has become a trusted full-service residential, specialty, and commercial roofing solutions provider. Headquartered in Pearl, Mississippi, with additional branches in Hattiesburg, Gulfport, and Oxford, Elite Roofing and Gutters proudly serves Mississippi with a team of the most knowledgeable and highly-trained roofing experts.

