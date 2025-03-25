Courage Under Fire Gala to Ignite the Heart of Culture on May 23 in Nashville

Courage Under Fire Gala Speakers

The Courage Under Fire Gala, a premier event celebrating faith, education, and cultural renewal, will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Courage Under Fire Gala, a premier event celebrating faith, education, and cultural renewal, will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The event will bring together prominent voices from media, faith, and education to inspire attendees to stand boldly for truth and virtue in a rapidly changing world.

The evening will feature keynote addresses from high-profile speakers, including:

• Fr. Mike Schmitz – Renowned Catholic speaker and author

• Matt Walsh – Movie producer, actor, acclaimed writer, and cultural commentator

• Michael Knowles – Political analyst and media host

• Kirk Cameron – Actor and advocate for family values

• Harrison Butker – 3-time Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs

These influential leaders will share powerful insights on overcoming fear, defending truth, and making a lasting impact. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace their calling with courage, conviction, and faith.

An Evening of Inspiration and Purpose

At a time when cultural values are being challenged, the Courage Under Fire Gala seeks to equip individuals to stand firm in their beliefs and lead with integrity. The event will highlight the importance of faith-driven leadership and the role of education in shaping future generations.

Proceeds from the gala will support the mission of Courage Under Fire to take back our culture through conservative, faith filled networking events such as the gala, weekend retreats, and other collaborative fundraising events.

Regina Caeli Academy serves families seeking Christ-centered learning by providing a classical hybrid education in the Catholic tradition. RCA’s mission is to train the mind to form the soul. Courage Under Fire comes along side this mission and takes it further by modeling this training in taking a faithful stand and setting the example for our students through the gala and other events that help change the culture.

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Attire: Formal; black tie optional

Tennessee Ballroom

9-10 am- Mass with Fr. Mike Schmitz- TN Ballroo.m Please arrive by

8:30 for check-in.

12-1:30 pm- January Donovan- The Art of Being a Woman- TN Ballroom open

to all guests.

12-1:30 pm- Media Summit- Influencers, Producers, Directors, talent, podcasters,

news outlets collaborating and networking to create quality content.

12-3 pm- VIP Lounge- TN Ballroom

4-5 pm- Private VIP Event with Fr. Mike Schmitz- TN Ballroom

4:30-5:30 pm- Photo Op and Meet and Greet with speakers- TN Ballroom

Presidential Ballroom

5:30 pm- Doors Open

6:00-8:30 pm- Gala Dinner and Speeches

8:30-11 pm- Whiskey and Cigar Afterparty (Invite Only)

Limited Tickets Available

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP packages offering exclusive access to private receptions, premium seating, and speaker interactions.

To purchase tickets, visit: CourageUnderFireGala.org

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact: info@courageunderfiregala.org

About Courage Under Fire

Courage Under Fire is a national initiative dedicated to strengthening families, upholding moral values, and inspiring the next generation through faith, education, and cultural leadership. Through compelling speakers and transformative discussions, the gala equips individuals to live with faith, courage, and conviction in their daily lives.

Courage Under Fire Gala

