California Health & Human Services Legislative Action Report 2023-24

It is with gratitude that we share the third annual California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Legislative Action report, which will provide an overview of proposals that passed the Legislature and were presented to Governor Newsom during the 2023-24 legislative session.

At the conclusion of the session, the Governor considered approximately 200 bills pertaining to Californians’ health and human services programs. Elected leaders, legislative staff, and valued stakeholders worked closely to assess each bill, of which, the Governor signed 152 into law. We extend our deepest thanks to those who supported these efforts.

View the Legislative Action report.