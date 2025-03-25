Attorney General Jackley Supports Effort to Protect Veterans’ Education Benefits

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 51 other Attorneys General in filing an amicus brief before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in support of two military veterans and their families who were unlawfully denied their full G.I. Bill education benefits by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Veterans faithfully serving our country deserve the benefits they were promised,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is our duty to stand up for them after all they have done for us.”

U.S. Army veteran Lt. Col. Paul Yoon and U.S. Air Force veteran Col. Toby Doran were denied their entitled education benefits. The brief argues that the VA has taken a restrictive interpretation of the G.I. Bills that contradicts the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Rudisill v. McDonough, which confirmed that veterans who qualify under both the Montgomery and Post-9/11 G.I. Bills are entitled to a full 48 months of education benefits.

Other Attorney Generals who joined the brief are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

