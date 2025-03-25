Moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat controlled hunt application period opens April 1

The application period for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat controlled hunts opens April 1 and runs through April 30. Hunters can apply online, at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, or by calling 1 (800) 554-8685.

Apply online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Resident and nonresident can apply for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat hunts, but nonresidents are limited to no more than 10% of the total number of tags for each species. To apply, each applicant must possess a 2025 Idaho hunting or combination license. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $16.75 for residents and $45.75 for nonresidents.

Moose, sheep, and goat hunt applicants must pay the tag fee along with the application fee when they apply. The total application fees for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat are:

Residents under Price Lock: $183.50

Residents without Price Lock: $216.50

Nonresidents: $2,672.50

Moose, sheep, and goat drawing results will be online in early June. Tag fees will be refunded to those who did not draw, but hunting license and application fees are non-refundable.

Hunters are reminded that moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt tags are excluded from designation by any parent or grandparent to their minor child or grandchild.

A person is allowed to apply for one of these three species in a year, and those who apply for a moose, sheep, or goat hunt are ineligible for most deer, elk, and pronghorn controlled hunt drawings.

For more information, review the 2025-2026 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet, which is available online, at Fish and Game offices, and license vendors.

Moose, sheep and goat tags are among Idaho’s most coveted hunts and also among the most successful for harvest.

In 2024, hunter success was:

Moose: 84%

Bighorn Sheep: (California = 92%; Rocky Mountain = 78%)

Mountain Goat: 85%

Moose hunters are reminded that in addition to the controlled hunts, there are four moose tags available through Fish and Game's Super Hunt program. Details on the Super Hunt program can be found on Page 42 of the 2025-26 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet. The deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.