MPD Arrests Northeast Homicide Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a homicide suspect that occurred in 2024.
On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at approximately 8:25 a.m., officers responded for a shooting in the 400 block of 50th Street, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male victim in the alley of the location, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the male was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old James Price of no fixed address.
On Monday, March 24, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 42-year-old Derek Turrentine of Bryans Road, Maryland. Turrentine was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated) pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.
CCN: 24142417
###
