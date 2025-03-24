NEBRASKA, March 24 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Governor’s Columns Support Key Initiatives; Align with Actions Taken by President Trump

LINCOLN, NE – A series of columns by Governor Jim Pillen call for support on key initiatives important to Nebraskans and align with recent actions taken by President Donald J. Trump. The Governor’s latest column was published in The Federalist just prior to his attendance at last week’s White House signing ceremony promoting efforts to right size the U.S. Department of Education and boosting state and local control.

The editorial points out: “Since the Department of Education was formed as a standalone department in 1980, we’ve seen its budget and workforce bloat — but we haven’t seen improved outcomes for students, parents, or teachers. We clearly aren’t getting what we’re paying for.

There is a simpler, better path forward. By sending education back to states, we let those nearest to the student have the biggest influence. This is a pro-kid, pro-parent, pro-teacher, pro-school position. No matter the style of schooling families choose — public, private, homeschool, or hybrid — our lessons should be focused on helping our youth succeed, and you don’t need federal government mandates to do that.”

The entire column can be found here: https://governor.nebraska.gov/gov-pillen-editorial-supports-us-department-education-changes-praises-nebraska-teachers .

The benefit of youth sports and providing protections to girls and women was the focus of another column in which Gov. Pillen said: “Data show that youth sports are a gold mine for those that participate. Student athletes are more likely to excel academically and graduate at a higher rate than non-athletes. They learn teamwork, communication, and leadership skills that are hard to replicate in just about any classroom. They become more disciplined by juggling practices and schoolwork. They form friendships and find role models, like coaches, who can inspire.

Youth sports have especially benefited girls, who before the enactment of Title IX in the 1970s, had many fewer sports opportunities than boys. Now, those benefits are threatened by the rise of a movement to allow biological boys to participate in girls’ sports.”

Gov. Pillen was part of the White House celebration at which President Trump signed the executive order Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. At the start of the legislative session, he and Senator Kathleen Kauth stood with female athletes to introduce the Stand With Women Act (LB89), which was voted out of committee last week.

In his column ( https://governor.nebraska.gov/legislative-update-values-sports-teach-our-kids ) the Governor said: “Just like most Nebraskans, I want to keep politics as far from the field as possible, but this conversation – taken over by a vocal minority – needs a dose of common sense and straightforward policy. The reality is that this issue is NOT political – it’s simply about protecting our girls and standing up for our values.”

Supporting actions by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to combat avian flu and reduce egg prices, Gov. Pillen shared with FoxNews.com that strong leadership and effective management of animal disease were key.

“Nebraska’s fields and pasture lands are expansive – about 90% of our land is devoted to farming and ranching. I’ve seen it firsthand: as rural goes, so goes agriculture. Secretary Rollins believes this, and she is an advocate for us. I’ve heard her articulate a vision for rural economic prosperity and development that will go a long way in giving our families and communities a boost.

We need to work with our federal partners to help build this roadmap for American agriculture. We know our potential is second to none. We have the best people and plentiful water, crops, and livestock. With great optimism and renewed partnerships, this season of leadership and newfound opportunity will lead to a long-lasting period of abundance – and cheaper eggs – for the American people.”

That editorial is available at: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/smart-policy-cheaper-eggs-trump-rollins-team-good-farmers-us-consumers .

Gov. Pillen has also been vocal in his support of targeted tariff’s implemented by President Trump, which are designed to combat trade imbalances with countries around the world.

“Trade hinges on the idea of mutual economic benefit — it’s a great goal, and it’s good for everyone. But we aren’t playing in a “free trade” space anymore, certainly not with foreign adversaries and trade manipulators such as China on the scene. Agriculture has to rely on trade. We know it, and we depend on it. However, the status quo just isn’t working.

We aren’t victims, but U.S. farmers and ranchers need a boost. We’re problem solvers who know how special it is to fulfill our calling. That’s why this conversation matters. Agriculture across this country deserves free and fair trade because if we get it, we know the U.S. is going to win big. I’ll bet the farm on it.”