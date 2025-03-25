Grind Session Crowns 2025 High School Basketball World Champions

Prolific Prep and Royal Crown make history as 2025 Grind Session High School Basketball World Champions. Darryn Peterson led Prolific Prep to the team's third consecutive Grind Session World Championship as his future Kansas coach, Bill Self, watched from the sideline.

History was made as the Prolific Prep men completed the three-peat and the Royal Crown women became the first Canadian team to take the title.

It was an incredible season full of excitement and grit, dominant performances, incredible upsets, and more. Congratulations to our world champions.” — Scott Waldrup, Grind Session Co-Founder and CEO

BENTON, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grind Session, a winter circuit of elite high school basketball events featuring top prospects in the U.S and Canada, hosted its annual World Championships in Lawrence, Kansas this past weekend, where history was made on both the men’s and women’s sides.

PROLIFIC PREP DOMINATES MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP ON WAY TO THREE-PEAT

The men’s championship featured a dominant performance from Prolific Prep, who secured their third consecutive Grind Session World Championship (2023-2025) with a 77-50 win over Canada’s Ft. Erie International. The victory also marked Prolific Prep’s fourth Grind Session title in six years, further solidifying their dynasty.

Led by head coach Ryan Bernardi, Prolific Prep entered the game with a near-perfect record of 72-1 in Grind Session play over the past three seasons. The opening minutes were intense and physical, with flared tempers leading to technical fouls. However, once the first quarter ended, Prolific Prep took control and never looked back.

Five-star Kansas commit and 2025 Naismith High School Player of the Year Darryn Peterson delivered an MVP-worthy performance, recording 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal as his future Kansas coach, Bill Self, watched from the sideline. Washington commit Niko Bundalo dominated inside, while Michigan-bound Winters Grady (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and junior standout Seven Spurlock helped Peterson orchestrate an unstoppable offensive attack.

Prolific Prep currently holds a 34-5 overall record heading into the Chipotle Nationals in Fishers, Indiana in April.

“The Grind Session is the best league in the country and we’re so excited to have again emerged on top. This accomplishment is one we’ll remember for a long time,” said coach Bernardi. “As we now set our sights on the Chipotle Nationals, we’d be remiss not to thank the entire Grind Session team for providing our players and coaches an incredible platform to compete against some of the best players in the world.”

ROYAL CROWN PULLS OFF STUNNING UPSET IN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

In a thrilling upset, the women from Royal Crown School became the first ever Canadian team to win a Grind Session World Championship when they took down top-seeded DME Academy 56-55. DME Academy entered the contest undefeated and controlled the game through three quarters. However, a relentless defensive effort from Royal Crown in the final frame turned the tide and secured a historic victory for the Canadian squad.

Royal Crown’s Yohana Fami was named the game’s MVP with a game-high 14 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. Pitt commit Divine Tumba added an impressive 12 points and 8 rebounds to fuel Royal Crown’s historical victory.

“A big part of us getting here was seeing the vision before we got here,” said Royal Crown head coach Lee Anna Osei. “When we got to training camp on day one, we said we wanted to be the best program in the world. And here we are. We’re the best program in the world.”

A MEMORABLE YEAR FOR THE GRIND SESSION

The 2025 Grind Session season was nothing short of spectacular, continuing its legacy as the first-ever and largest winter circuit of high school basketball events that consists of elite teams and players from across North America. Since its inception, the circuit has featured over 3,000 players who have gone on to play collegiate or professional basketball, including more than 20 first-round NBA draft picks. That list includes Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green, and Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton, among others.

This year, the circuit featured more than 30 of the top-rated prospects in the ’25, ’26, and ‘27 classes, including AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 men’s prospect in the 2025 class. A BYU commit and presumptive first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Dybantsa’s one-and-done path to the NBA is all but certain.

Dybantsa was one of three Grind Session players who consistently ranked among the Top 10 seniors in the country throughout the season. The other two were Prolific Prep’s Peterson and Louisville commit Mikel Brown, Jr. of DME Academy.

Among the top-rated Grind Session women were LSU commit Bella Hines of Albuquerque Prep and Illinois-bound Cearah Parchment of Ft. Erie International, as well as junior dunking sensation Oliviyah Edwards of Elite Prep and Team USA gold medalist Jacy Abii of Legion Prep.

“It was an incredible season full of excitement and grit, dominant performances, incredible upsets, and more. Congratulations to our world champions, and heartfelt thanks to everyone who made the 2024-2025 campaign one to remember,” said Grind Session co-founder Scott Waldrop. “We can’t wait for next season to tip off and take our circuit of elite high school basketball events to new heights. It will surely keep us on the edge of our seats with new storylines and unforgettable moments.”

