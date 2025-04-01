ancora Software and The Access Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Document Processing for AP Automation

Intelligent Document Processing with a focus on Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ancora Software, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software, announces a strategic global partnership with The Access Group, a global leader in providing cutting-edge business management software solutions. This collaboration is poised to transform document processing efficiency for Access Group customers across various industries.ancora Software Inc, with over 1,500 global customers, specializes in the development of patented unassisted and assisted machine learning algorithms to streamline document processing workflows, particularly in accounts payable invoice management. Their innovative solutions are designed to significantly reduce the manual labor traditionally associated with processing invoices, enabling organizations to enhance efficiency and increase productivity leading to a reduction in manpower and increased profitability.With over 8,000 employees and annual revenues of over £1 Billion, The Access Group, with headquarters in Loughborough, England, is a leading provider of business management software. They provide solutions that empower more than 120,000 small, mid-sized and enterprise organizations in commercial and non-profit sectors across Europe, USA and the Asia Pacific region.Through this strategic partnership, ancora Software, Inc. and The Access Group will combine their expertise to deliver next-generation solutions that empower organizations to unlock new levels of operational efficiency. By integrating ancora Software, Inc.'s innovative IDP technology with The Access Group's comprehensive suite of business management software, customers will benefit from streamlined workflows, reduced processing times, and enhanced accuracy in their Accounts Payable processing."We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Access Group," said Noel Flynn, CEO at ancora Software, Inc. "By joining forces, we aim to redefine the document processing landscape, empowering organizations to automate tedious manual tasks and unlock valuable insights hidden within their data. Together, we will drive unprecedented efficiency and productivity for our customers."Similarly, The Access Group expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration. David Bullock, Senior Product Manager in the Access Construction division at The Access Group, stated, "Our partnership with ancora Software, Inc. represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our global base of customers. By integrating ancora Software, Inc.'s cutting-edge IDP technology into our Access Coins ERP software, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value, enabling organizations to streamline document processing and achieve greater operational agility."About ancora Softwareancora Software is a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions. Its suite of products utilizes advanced, patented technologies including unassisted and assisted machine learning to automate document capture, data extraction, and workflow management. ancora helps organizations across various industries enhance operational efficiency, reduce manual tasks, and improve decision-making.For more information, visit The Access Group US https://www.theaccessgroup.com/en-us/construction/ or UK website https://www.theaccessgroup.com/en-gb/construction/

