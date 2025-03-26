M.C. Dean launches Managed Services

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.C. Dean, a leading systems integrator for cyber-physical solutions, is launching a Managed Services offering tailored to enhance operational efficiency and security posture across mission critical facility systems—electronic security, automation, and cybersecurity.“Our roots in mission critical environments make us the go-to partner for large-scale enterprises where systems must remain operational,” said Julaine Simmons, M.C. Dean’s senior vice president of Security & Electronic Systems. “We are integrating our nationwide capabilities and technology expertise to support customer’s operational system needs anywhere in the world."M.C. Dean’s Managed Services ensures seamless, round-the-clock support, offering services such as proactive monitoring, system hardening, efficient ticketing, and scalable cloud-based solutions, all aimed at optimizing system performance and enhancing security. The company last week appointed Ryan Kaltenbaugh as its first security global sales leader to drive adoption and growth of Managed Services.Our Managed Services are structured into three core categories: Base, Managed, and Additional Services, each offering a range of features and enhancements to ensure comprehensive maintenance and optimization of your systems and operations.- Base: Provides essential, reliable support to ensure that your systems run smoothly and efficiently. With round-the-clock assistance, system monitoring, and proactive maintenance, you can trust M.C. Dean to help maintain operations seamlessly.- Managed: Provides advanced technical support, cloud solutions, and lifecycle management, ensuring comprehensive care and proactive system optimization. Available through an annual contract, this service is designed for organizations seeking continuous support and enhanced system performance.- Additional Services: Offers a range of additional services to meet the evolving needs of your business. From cutting-edge technology solutions to cybersecurity management, we provide specialized resources to elevate your system performance and security.Explore our service offerings or visit us at ISC West booth #31053. M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 7,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.###Media Contacts:Regine de la Cruz+1 202-430-1389Email: regine.delacruz@mcdean.com

