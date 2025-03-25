SentencingStats.com Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner

Judge Nancy Gertner

SentencingStats.com, announces the appointment of former U.S. District Judge and Harvard Law Professor Nancy Gertner to its Advisory Board.

Judge Gertner’s distinguished judicial career, deep understanding of the sentencing process and unwavering dedication to criminal justice reform make her an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board” — Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SentencingStats.com, the leading platform for federal sentencing analytics and research, is proud to announce the appointment of former U.S. District Judge and Harvard Law Professor Nancy Gertner to its Advisory Board.

Judge Gertner is widely recognized as an influential jurist and advocate for criminal justice reform, having served as a United States District Judge for the District of Massachusetts from 1994 to 2011, following her appointment by President Bill Clinton. Known for her progressive judicial approach and expertise in civil rights, women's rights, and criminal justice, she currently serves part time as a Senior Lecturer at Harvard Law School.

Judge Gertner’s extensive list of accolades includes the Thurgood Marshall Award from the American Bar Association (2008) - only the second woman to receive it (Justice Ginsburg was the first), the Morton A. Brody Distinguished Judicial Service Award (2010), and the Massachusetts Bar Association's Hennessey Award for Judicial Excellence (2011). She received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Brandeis University and has been profiled extensively in prominent publications such as the Boston Globe, the ABA Journal, Boston Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal.

An accomplished author, Judge Gertner published her autobiography, In Defense of Women: Memoirs of an Unrepentant Advocate, in 2011. She co-authored The Law of Juries with attorney Judith Mizner (1997, updated 2010) and has published numerous scholarly articles and chapters addressing sentencing, discrimination, forensic evidence, women's rights, and jury systems.

“Judge Gertner’s distinguished judicial career, deep understanding of the sentencing process and her unwavering dedication to criminal justice reform make her an exceptional addition to our Advisory Board,” said Darren Kramer, co-founder and CEO of SentencingStats.com. Added Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer, Mark Allenbaugh: “Judge Gertner’s insights as a former judge applying the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines both pre and post Booker coupled with her vast experience will be invaluable as we expand our reach and refine our platform to serve the broader judicial and legal community.”

Judge Gertner’s engagement with SentencingStats.com is motivated by her commitment to equipping judges, attorneys, and other stakeholders with advanced and easy-to-use analytical tools for assessing both quantitative and qualitative sentencing factors. Her goal is to enable stakeholders to quickly and accurately evaluate sentencing proportionality and access critical legal documents. She is particularly focused on technology that identifies patterns associated with mental health, trauma, age, economic status, education, race, and addiction.

“SentencingStats.com offers a truly innovative approach to addressing sentencing disparities and promoting informed judicial reasoning,” said Judge Gertner. “I believe the platform’s sophisticated filter system, ease-of-use, and comprehensive intelligence reports have significant potential to enhance equity, fairness, and transparency in federal sentencing. This tool enables judges and attorneys to assess proportionality at sentencing and quickly identify many of the relevant docket numbers for similarly situated defendants.”

Judge Gertner will leverage her extensive networks within the judiciary and Federal Defender communities to help introduce SentencingStats.com’s analytics solutions. She is facilitating a beta test with her Harvard Law School students. Additionally, in June SentencingStats will participate in her training session for newly appointed federal judges, under the Federal Judicial Center training program in Boston.

About SentencingStats.com

SentencingStats.com provides advanced federal sentencing analytics and data-driven insights to legal professionals, justice reform advocates, policymakers, and leading media outlets. Trusted by Forbes, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CBS News, Bloomberg News, and Law360, SentencingStats.com continues to pioneer transparency and fairness in the criminal justice system through machine learning and innovative technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.