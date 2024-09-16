SentencingStats.com, Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of former Federal Public Defender, Donna Lee Elm

SentencingStats.com, Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board w/ Appointment of former Federal Public Defender and Defense Automation Working Group Chair, Donna Lee Elm

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SentencingStats.com, the leading Federal Sentencing Analytics platform, announced today the appointment of noted former Federal Public Defender for the Middle District of Florida, and legal policy expert, Donna Lee Elm, to its advisory board. Elm brings a wealth of legal, strategic, and government expertise to SentencingStats.com.

She is a distinguished figure in the criminal justice community, having served as the Federal Defender for the Middle District of Florida for 12 years. Elm has had three cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, served as an Adjunct Professor of Law at two law schools, and received numerous prestigious awards.

Elm was appointed to key roles by the Director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, including serving on the Joint Electronic & Technology Working Group, a national committee of ranking federal attorneys that produced the guidelines for managing electronic discovery in federal criminal cases, and the pocket guide for judges. She also chaired the Defense Automation Working Group, a national committee, which made technology recommendations to serve the federal defense community. The Chief Justice also appointed Elm to serve on the Court’s Criminal Rules Committee, and she was placed on the steering committee for Clemency Project 2014 which was tasked with assisting in President Obama’s clemency initiative.

"Donna’s remarkable legal career and her deep understanding of the Federal Defender system, particularly in the areas of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and Defender I.T. operations, have truly impressed us,” said Darren Kramer, CEO of SentencingStats.com. “Her experience and insights will be invaluable as we expand our offerings to Federal Defenders and CJA attorneys and continue to evolve our solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Donna to our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with her." Added SentencingStats’ advisor, Doug Passon: “As a former Federal Defender myself, and one who has worked alongside Ms. Elm for nearly three decades, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome my friend and colleague to our Advisory Board.”

Currently, Elm continues her ongoing work with the Joint Electronic & Technology Working Group and serves as Vice-Chair of the American Bar Association’s Editorial Board for its Criminal Justice Magazine. She operates a private practice specializing in federal appeals and habeas work.

Elm considers the SentencingStats platform to be a unique and much-needed solution to defense attorney’s responsibility to demonstrate proportionality at sentencing. “By providing Defenders with reliable and cost-effective sentencing intelligence and analytics, we can empower attorneys to optimize sentences for tens of thousands of defendants every year. I look forward to helping the company refine and execute its government strategy."

About SentencingStats.com, Inc.

SentencingStats.com is a platform-as-a-service that provides federal sentencing, prison, and related data and analytics to legal professionals, media outlets, justice reform advocates, and policymakers. The platform utilizes machine learning and proprietary algorithms to produce sentencing forecasts, insights, and trends from a data warehouse containing billions of data points across over 1.6 million Federal criminal cases. The company was founded by former U.S. Sentencing Commission staff attorney Mark H. Allenbaugh and software-as-a-service pioneer Darren Kramer. To learn more about SentencingStats’ Defender’s program, visit https://sentencingstats.com/federal-defenders-program/. We are proud to be a trusted resource for Forbes, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CBS News, Bloomberg News, and Law360.

