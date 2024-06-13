SentencingStats received $150,000 Founders Hub Grant Sentencing Stats Logo Federal Sentencing Analytics Platform

Grant enables SentencingStats to accelerate it's A.I. development and roadmap, bringing innovative tools to it's attorney clients faster and more efficiently.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SentencingStats.com Inc. Receives $150,000 Azure grant increase from Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

SentencingStats.com, a leading provider of federal sentencing analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for sentencing analysis, has been awarded a Level 4 startup grant from Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a global Microsoft accelerator that helps early-stage companies scale their businesses.

The grant, valued at approximately $200,000, includes $150,000 in Azure credits, $2,500 in Open AI credits, 50 Microsoft 365 Business Premium seats, 10 Power BI and Power Platform Pro seats, Co-Pilot Pro, and various other data, cloud and AI technologies. Additionally, SentencingStats.com will gain increased access to Microsoft’s startup network of over 1,000 business and technology advisors, offering one-on-one consultations in technology, AI, business strategy, finance, operations, and marketing.

“When we received our Level 3 grant in January, we had no idea what an amazing partner Microsoft would become,” said Darren Kramer, CEO of SentencingStats.com. “This program and their team of experts have provided transformative technical guidance, infrastructure and tools. We've been able to enhance our data warehouses, launch multiple AI models, revolutionize our reporting system, and bring several products to market ahead of schedule. This increased support will significantly accelerate our product roadmap, enabling us to develop large-scale AI models, interactive reports, and case-management tools for our growing client base of private attorneys and Federal defenders.”

This grant not only advances SentencingStats.com's technaical and strategic goals but also brings the company closer to realizing its social justice initiative, which aims to quantify biases in the court system at both the district and judge levels.

About Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a global program dedicated to helping startups scale successfully. It supports qualifying startups across four pillars: technology, go-to-market, community, and funding. The program provides startups with free access to industry-leading AI services, expert guidance, and essential technology. To learn more, visit Microsoft Startups.

About SentencingStats.com, Inc.

SentencingStats.com is an AI-driven platform that provides federal sentencing analytics to legal professionals, media outlets, justice reform advocates and policy makers. The platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to produce sentencing forecasts, insights, and trends from its data warehouse, containing billions of data points across over 1.6 million Federal criminal cases. The company was founded by former staff attorney to the U.S. Sentencing Commission Mark H. Allenbaugh and SaaS pioneer Darren Kramer. To learn more, visit SentencingStats.com. We are proud to be a trusted resource for Forbes Magazine, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Law 360.





