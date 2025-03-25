Lumion View Launch: A New Lightweight Visualization Tool for Fast, Intuitive Design

Lumion View Lumion View - Artificial Lighting exploration Lumion View

Lumion introduces Lumion View—an always-on, real-time visualization plugin designed for architects and designers working in SketchUp.

Lumion View brings the high-quality visuals Lumion is known for to the earliest stages of design—right inside the modeling software architects already use.” — Thomas Sønderby, CEO of Lumion

SASSENHEIM, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Lumion, the global leader in architectural visualization, announces the Early Access launch of Lumion View, its new lightweight design companion tailored for early-stage design workflows.- Made for conceptual design—perfect for architects exploring early-stage ideas.- Fast, lightweight, and intuitive—no steep learning curve, designed for creativity.- Seamless integration—works directly inside SketchUp (with Revit & other CAD support coming soon).Built to work alongside Lumion Pro, the company’s flagship pro-grade rendering software, Lumion View brings real-time visualization directly into SketchUp. Lumion View allows architects and designers to explore and refine their models in real time, adjust massing, lighting, and materials instantly, and generate fast 4K renders—without breaking their creative flow or leaving their modeling application.“Lumion View brings the high-quality visuals Lumion is known for to the earliest stages of design—right inside the modeling software architects already use”, said Thomas Sønderby, CEO of Lumion. “It’s the first step in our focus on the entire visualization workflow, starting with a plug-in in the modeling environment and continuing all the way to advanced visualizations—without duplication of effort or breaking creative flow. Our goal is to give architects instant, high-quality visualization from day one, with a simple, zero-hassle tool that works the way they do.”“Lumion View is now in Early Access, ahead of the upcoming launch of Lumion Pro 2025, which will fully support this seamless workflow”, Sønderby added. “And this is just the beginning—we’ll be bringing Lumion View to Revit and other CAD applications soon, so stay tuned.”Early Access & AvailabilityStarting today, Lumion View is available for free exclusively to Lumion Pro subscribers using SketchUp, with compatibility for Revit and other CAD software to follow soon. Subscribers will find instructions on how to access Lumion View inside their Lumion Account. Architects and designers eager to add Lumion View to their own workflow can join the exclusive waitlist to receive first word on future versions of the software. Sign up for the waitlist here Where Ideas Come Into ViewBy eliminating disruptions in the design process, Lumion View empowers architects to explore, refine, and share ideas faster than ever—all within SketchUp.✔ See designs evolve in real time—no switching software, no waiting for renders.✔ Make fast, confident design decisions with instant visual feedback.✔ Stay in your creative flow—no steep learning curve, no workflow disruptions.✔ Experiment freely with lighting, materials, and visualization styles.✔ Affordable & accessible—an ideal choice for early-stage design without the cost of full-featured rendering software.Lumion View prioritizes simplicity, speed, and creativity over photorealism. Perfect for generating stylistic renders, architectural diagrams, and exploring lighting conditions, it is designed for architects and designers seeking fast outputs and creative exploration during the conceptual phase.Further details on Lumion View, including features, benefits, and future pricing information can be found at https://lumion.com/product/lumion-view About LumionLumion offers real-time 3D rendering solutions tailored for architects, designers, and visualization professionals. With intuitive workflows and rapid rendering speeds, Lumion's software suite empowers you to bring architectural designs, interiors, landscapes, and urban plans to life with unparalleled speed and accuracy.Its flagship product, Lumion Pro, is compatible with all major CAD and 3D modeling software such as SketchUp, Revit, Archicad, Rhino, AutoCAD, Allplan, Vectorworks, BricsCAD, and many more. Featuring an extensive library of close to 10.000 objects, characters, and materials, Lumion Pro offers a comprehensive toolkit that you can utilize to transform your vision into immersive experiences that captivate and inspire.Its latest product, Lumion View, brings high-quality visualization to the earliest stages of design, giving architects a fast, intuitive way to explore, refine and share ideas faster than ever, all within their 3D modeling software.With Lumion in your creative workflow, you can transform any 3D model into an experience others can see and feel – Lumion makes it easy to capture the aesthetic, the sensations, and the emotions of your project.You decide what the future holds. Visualize it in Lumion.Press InformationLogos, Images and other supporting material are available upon request. Interview possibilities and other queries can be directed to Damian Leslie (details below).

