FDLE earns 9th consecutive Commission for Florida Law Enforcement reaccreditation

March 25, 2025TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) received its ninth consecutive reaccreditation, and fifth consecutive Excelsior reaccreditation, award from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA). FDLE has been continuously accredited by the CFA since the process began 28 years ago, demonstrating continued compliance with professional standards relating to the agency’s policies, procedures, management operations and support services.said, “Our commitment to accreditation is ingrained throughout the department, and we credit the system with providing exceptional guidance and ensuring the highest level of professionalism.”

Undergoing the voluntary state accreditation process provides FDLE with an independent quality assurance review and encourages intense self-scrutiny, resulting in more efficient and effective daily operations, and promotes accountability, transparency, and excellence in our programs and services.



Since becoming state accredited in 1996, FDLE has undergone rigorous inspections which include on-site assessments, employee interviews, and extensive reviews of policies, procedures and records. FDLE’s recent CFA reaccreditation was awarded on Feb. 20, in St. Augustine.



FDLE is also accredited by two other renowned accrediting bodies: the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).



