ICTF Announces 28th International Credit Professionals Symposium in Budapest

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 18–20, 2025 | Radisson Blu Béke Hotel, Budapest, Hungary🔗 Registration now open: https://www.ictfworld.org/page/ICTFsInternationalCreditProfessionalsSymposium-Budapest2025 The International Credit and Trade Finance Association ( ICTF ), the leading global association for international credit and risk management professionals, is pleased to announce its 28th International Credit Professionals Symposium , taking place May 18–20, 2025, at the prestigious Radisson Blu Béke Hotel in Budapest.The Symposium will gather senior-level credit, finance, and risk practitioners from across Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and beyond, for two days of high-level dialogue, expert-led sessions, and powerful networking.Why Budapest? Why Now?Budapest was selected as this year’s host city for its strategic location at the crossroads of East and West. As a key gateway to Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Hungary plays a vital role in the global trade ecosystem. The region continues to offer exciting growth opportunities, but also presents unique challenges for those managing credit and risk across multiple jurisdictions.“In today’s fast-moving economic and geopolitical environment, it is more important than ever for credit professionals to stay connected, informed, and future-ready,” said Nick Tiltman, Founding Board Member of ICTF. “Budapest represents the ideal location to explore regional risks, new trade corridors, and the digital transformation of trade credit in the CEE region and beyond.”Just a few of the programme highlights:Keynote Address: Global Economic Outlook + CEE Regional Focus with István P. Székely, Retired Director at the European Commission and Honorary Professor at Corvinus University.Best-in-Class Global Credit Management Forum: Sessions on data-driven credit decisions and scalable credit frameworks for multi-country operations.Mental Health and Resilience: Practical tools for avoiding burnout and managing stress in credit leadership roles, presented by coach and former credit executive Paula Naeff.Trade Corridors and Global Risk: Robert Besseling, CEO of Pangea-Risk, explores the impact of tariffs, sanctions, and geopolitical tensions on international trade.ICTF Roundtable Discussion: Country-specific credit and collections challenges across EMEA and Asia, featuring expert moderators and an open peer dialogue format.About ICTFThe International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is the world’s leading association for international credit professionals. Established to provide unmatched expertise, education, and networking opportunities, ICTF supports a global community of practitioners in managing credit risk, optimizing working capital, and driving profitable international growth. ICTF is renowned for hosting industry-leading conferences and maintaining a collaborative, practitioner-led environment focused on real-world challenges and solutions.Join the ConversationBeyond its content-rich agenda, the ICTF Symposium is recognised for its unique community atmosphere, offering delegates a chance to network with peers, benchmark practices, and foster long-term professional relationships. From the welcome reception on Sunday evening to the group networking dinner on Monday night, the event creates an ideal space for both structured and informal knowledge exchange.Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the global conversation shaping the future of trade credit.📍 Budapest awaits.🔗 Register now at: https://www.ictfworld.org/page/ICTFsInternationalCreditProfessionalsSymposium-Budapest2025 For press enquiries, please contact:📩 info@ictfworld.orgMedia Contact:ICTF Communications Team📧 info@ictfworld.org

