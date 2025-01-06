ICTF’s MENA Trade Credit & Collections Summit in Dubai

ICTF Logo

Join us in Dubai for education, networking, and sharing of best practices in global credit risk management.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In February, the International Credit & Trade Finance Association ( ICTF ) will host its inaugural ICTF's MENA Trade Credit & Collections Summit – February 10-12, 2025 at The Fairmont Dubai Hotel in Dubai, UAE.Trade Credit: The Backbone of Global Trade and GrowthTrade credit is essential to Dubai’s ambitions:• Facilitating Trade: Enabling seamless international trade flows.• Mitigating Risk: Providing confidence to investors and trading partners.• Driving Innovation: Leveraging AI and digital platforms for modernized trade finance.ICTF: Who We AreICTF is the premier association for global credit and trade finance professionals. With a mission to advance the discipline, we provide education, innovation, and networking opportunities to navigate the complexities of international trade.Join Us in DubaiBe part of a transformative dialogue on the future of trade credit and global finance. ICTF’s Dubai conference will connect thought leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers at the heart of this dynamic region. Some of the highlights of the conference are:• Keynote: Global Economic Outlook – Major Forces, Trends and Risks Impacting Companies Doing Business Around the World• Risk Outlook in GCC: Practical Insights for Finance Professionals Guarding Their Company’s Cash Flow and Accounts Receivable Assets• Doing Business with Asia and South East Europe – Exporters’ Challenges and Warning Signs• Regional Outlook Africa: Navigating Trade Risks and Unlocking Opportunities• Know Your Customer: Getting Information on Companies in the Middle East and Africa• Getting Paid on Time in Africa: Credit Risk Management Insights and Strategies• Panel Discussion: Global Trade Best Practices for Order-to-Cash and Effective Working Capital Management• Assessing Customers’ Creditworthiness and Establishing Credit Lines – With and Without Financials• Transforming Order-to-Cash through Automation• Navigating Collections and Debt Recovery in MENA and Sub-Saharan Africa: Strategies for Success• Enabling Global Trade with Fintech• Thee ICTF Global Round Table: Discussion of Credit, Collection, A/R and Country-Specific Challenges in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America and AsiaDate: 10th to 12th February 2025 - register for this not to be missed event!An opportunity to explore Dubai’s rise as a global financial powerhouse. Join us to shape the future of international trade credit! Fairmont Dubai Hotel - Dubai, UAE. Full details can be found here: www.ictfworld.org Why Dubai?Positioned at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai’s strategic location and forward-thinking policies make it a natural contender to rival financial centers like London and Geneva. Its pro-business environment, cutting-edge fintech ecosystem, and state-of-the-art infrastructure are driving its rise as a global financial hub.Key strengths include:• Fintech Leadership: Home to over 500 fintech firms, Dubai is innovating in blockchain, digital banking, and payments.• Global Trade Gateway: With world-class logistics hubs like Jebel Ali Port, Dubai connects Europe, Asia, and Africa.• Pro-Business Policies: Low taxes and government incentives attract international firms and talent.Competing with London and GenevaWhile London’s financial legacy and Geneva’s wealth management expertise are well-established, Dubai offers a unique value proposition:• Innovation: Focused on digital finance and technology-driven solutions.• Geostrategic Access: A bridge to emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.• Sustainability: Partnering with Europe on green finance and renewable energy initiatives.We look forward to seeing you there. For further information, contact ICTF at: info@ictfworld.org

