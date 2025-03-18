ICTF’s 2025 Global Credit Professionals Symposium in Las Vegas is a Month Away

ICTF Symposiums empower trade credit management professionals with cutting-edge insights, tools, and strategies, fostering professional growth and connections.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is proud to announce its highly anticipated ICTF Global Credit Professionals Symposium , taking place at the luxurious Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas, NV, from April 27-29, 2025. This premier event is designed to empower credit professionals with cutting-edge insights, tools, and strategies, fostering professional growth and connection across the field.A Vital Opportunity for Training and Professional DevelopmentThe symposium will bring together leading experts, industry veterans, and global credit management professionals for three exciting days of education, networking, and collaboration. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and actionable strategies through sessions tailored to address the challenges and opportunities in the realm of international trade credit.Highlights of the symposium include two exceptional keynote sessions:• Christopher Hodge, U.S. Chief Economist at Natixis CIB Americas, presenting on "Geopolitical Shifts, Risks, and Opportunities - Navigating a Transforming World Economy.” This keynote will analyze how evolution in the global economy creates both risks and opportunities for credit professionals.• Aryam Vázquez, Chief Economist at Export-Import Bank, delivering a session on "Regional and Country Deep Dives: A Closer Look at Latin America, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa." This deep-dive presentation will explore economic and political complexities, risk assessment, and opportunities across high-growth regions, equipping professionals with actionable insights to enhance their credit management strategies.Attendees will explore how evolving global economic trends are reshaping industries and how credit professionals can adapt to thrive in this complex environment.Other key sessions include:• Fraud Prevention Strategies: Actionable tactics and technologies to combat the growing threat of international credit fraud with insights from industry leaders.• Six Sigma in Order-to-Cash Workshop: Led by Six Sigma Master Black Belt Sarah Bauman, this session will showcase how Six Sigma principles can drive operational efficiency and streamline global order-to-cash processes.• Global Credit and A/R Management Forum: Participate in an interactive forum moderated by Richard Clark of Parker Hannifin Corporation that unpacks real-world applications of AI, productivity management, credit scoring models, and the most important KPIs providing critical insights.• The ICTF Country Round Table: Join this in-depth discussion of Credit, Collection, A/R and Country-Specific Challenges in Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. Your Questions Answered! This session is where some of the best actionable ideas come from.Who Should Attend?This symposium is designed for trade creditors, accounts receivable, order-to-cash, global shared services and trade finance professionals seeking to enhance their expertise and make connections with peers and industry thought leaders. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage in open discussions, problem-solving roundtables, and gain a wealth of actionable knowledge from global experts.Attendees will also benefit from targeted regional insights in special sessions focusing on Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as practical workshops and networking events designed to spark collaboration and innovation.What Past Attendees Are SayingICTF symposiums have earned widespread acclaim from professionals across the globe. Here’s what some of them have to say about their experience with ICTF events:"If your company is involved with international business, ICTF is a must-join organization. ICTF is the superior international group and stands shoulders above any other organization that may attempt to fill the international credit professional’s business needs.""ICTF conferences bring together some of the most sophisticated global credit management professionals, creating an extraordinary environment to share and learn the latest international best practices.""The educational content and intellectual capacity contained within ICTF is astounding and surpasses any of the groups I have attended in the past."These testimonials reflect the unparalleled value ICTF delivers through its events, making attendance at the ICTF Global Credit Professionals Symposium an unmissable opportunity.Key Event Details• Venue: Vdara Hotel, Las Vegas• Dates: April 27 to April 29, 2025• Early Bird Discounts: Register by March 21, 2025, to save on registration fees. Discounts are also available for teams bringing more than three attendees.• Hotel Booking: Special ICTF group rates are available; book by March 31, 2025, to ensure availability.RegistrationRegistration is open! Registrants can take advantage of discounted rates starting from $995 for members and first-time corporate practitioner attendees. Secure your spot and join professionals from a wide range of sectors in this unparalleled learning and networking experience.For more information or to register online, visit www.ictfworld.org or email info@ictfworld.org.Why Attend?ICTF events offer a distinct edge to professionals in the global credit and trade finance sector, providing access to best practices, cutting-edge education, and a powerful international trade credit network.Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exceptional event designed by global credit professionals, for global credit professionals!About ICTFThe International Credit and Trade Finance Association (ICTF) is the leading organization for global credit and trade finance professionals, bringing together a community dedicated to fostering expertise, collaboration, and success in the industry. To learn more, visit www.ictfworld.org ________________________________________Mark your calendar and join us in April 2025 to elevate your professional skills and forge lasting connections with industry leaders at the ICTF Global Credit Professionals Symposium in Las Vegas!

