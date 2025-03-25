Anchora Advisory Group Expands Global Presence and Engagements

Anchora Advisory Group is a premier global business consultancy specializing in helping organizations navigate the complexities of international growth, technological transformation, and market expansion.

Anchora launches UK subsidiary, meets with Allied Bank of Pakistan, and joins UNGA 80 summit on global trade.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anchora Advisory Group , a leading global advisory firm specializing in brand strategy, market entry, and growth initiatives, is pleased to announce several strategic developments that underscore its commitment to international expansion and global trade facilitation.Establishment of UK SubsidiaryIn an effort to align with the UK’s critical economic growth agenda, Anchora Advisory Group has established a subsidiary in London, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. With the UK government prioritizing policies to stimulate business investment, trade, and innovation, Anchora’s presence will help drive economic opportunities by providing strategic advisory services to UK businesses and investors. This expansion allows the firm to engage more effectively in government-backed projects and contribute to the broader economic revitalization efforts.Exploratory Meeting with Allied Bank of PakistanDemonstrating its dedication to understanding diverse market challenges, Anchora Advisory Group recently met with Allied Bank of Pakistan to discuss the unique financial landscapes and banking access issues within the country. This initiative reflects Anchora's mission to provide insightful advisory services that address specific regional needs and promote financial inclusion.Founder Joe C. Lopez Invited to Prestigious UN SummitAnchora's founder, Joe C. Lopez, has been honored with an invitation to serve as a panelist and high-level delegate at the Annual International Summit on Security, Economy, and Investment. This esteemed event is scheduled to take place on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) from September 22 to September 23, 2025, at the United Nations Headquarters and the World Trade Center in New York. The summit will feature a High-Level Forum titled "Advancing New Partnerships and Delivering Progress in The Global Space – The Future of Security, Economy, and Investment in Africa and the World."Notable confirmed attendees include the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams; President of Ghana, H.E. John Mahama Dramani; President of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan; Former President of Nigeria, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and representatives from prominent financial institutions such as BlackRock Inc. and the Export-Import Bank of the United States.These strategic initiatives highlight Anchora Advisory Group's unwavering commitment to global engagement, market expansion, and the promotion of international trade and investment—while actively supporting the UK’s economic revitalization efforts.About Anchora Advisory GroupAnchora Advisory Group is a premier global business consultancy specializing in helping organizations navigate the complexities of international growth, technological transformation, and market expansion. Born from the University of Oxford, Anchora’s team of business leaders and industry experts combines deep knowledge of AI, global business dynamics, and market-specific strategies to provide tailored solutions. With a focus on emerging markets—including Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America—Anchora helps businesses drive innovation, achieve sustainable growth, and create transformative impact across industries.For more information, visit AnchoraAdvisory.com

