The BookFest® Spring 2025 Aligns with Draft2Digital, Geek Girl Publishing, Plottr, and The Muses Funhouse

Readers and writers are invited to discover new books, authors, exclusive offers, and bookish opportunities on April 5th and 6th.

The BookFest thrives because of the incredible support from our Corporate Bellwethers and the wonderful people and organizations who align with our mission.” — Desireé Duffy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BookFest Adventurereturns for its 11th biannual livestream event on April 5th and 6th, 2025, with the support of leading literary brands and organizations. The Spring 2025 edition invites readers and writers to explore new books, learn from insightful conversations, and participate in exclusive giveaways and offers, thanks to key alliances including Draft2Digital, Geek Girl Publishing, Plottr, and The Muses Funhouse, which are among this season’s Corporate Bellwethers.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “The BookFest thrives because of the incredible support from our Corporate Bellwethers and the wonderful people and organizations who align with our mission. Thanks to their contributions, The BookFest brings engaging conversations, valuable industry insights, and exciting bookish experiences to readers and writers around the world.”Corporate Bellwethers for Spring 2025 include presenting sponsor Bookinfluencers.com, which connects literary influencers around the world with new reads. The full list of this season’s sponsors include: Book Award Pro, Bookshop Fundraising, Books That Make You, Draft2Digital, Geek Girl Publishing, Indie Author Magazine, Kauai Writers Conference, Loscon, Plottr, Relatable Voice Magazine, The Muses Funhouse, WriterCon, and Writers and Publishers Network. Visit the Virtual Booths to explore these brands and their offerings.Indie Author Magazine (IAM) returns this season with two Special BookFest Editions, one geared toward readers and one for writers. Highlights include articles and features by and about BookFest speakers, award-winners, and news about The BookFest’s ongoing adventures. The Special BookFest Editions of Indie Author Magazine will be available to download free of charge, plus physical copies will be available for purchase.The RV Magazine, a long-time supporter of The BookFest, will feature BookFest news and a special spotlight about The BookFest Awards and Honorary Achievement winner Dr. Raye Mitchell in the April 2025 issue. Download links and information can be found on the Relatable Media website.The BookFest aligns with in-person conferences to give BookFesters the opportunity to explore in real life bookish experiences. The Kauai Writers Conference, happening in-person in November, features four days of Master Classes and a three-day Conference at the Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort in Hawaii.WriterCon, the annual conference held Labor Day weekend in Oklahoma City, joins to support The BookFest this season. As a community of writers working together to build skills, exchange knowledge, and achieve dreams, their mission aligns closely with The BookFest. A special offer from both in-person events will be available in the Virtual Gift Bag.The BookFest is known for its exciting giveaways, including The Big Bundle of Books Giveaway, The Children’s Book Giveaway, and The Writers Giveaway. Prizes this season include contributions from: Elosa Designs, Hazel Village, Magic Mind, Plottr, and WriterCon and more. Plus, there is an array of authors’ books, many of which are autographed. Participants can enter to win these prizes and more on the Giveaway Page of The BookFest website.The BookFest’s programming features an array of conversations, panels, and keynotes with over 45 authors, literary experts, and speakers. The full list of BookFest Spring 2025 speakers includes: Diann Floyd Boehm, Zane Carson Carruth, Taran Collis, J. Gordon Curtis, Craig DiLouie, Dave Duffy, Desiree Duffy, Beth Freely, Mick Heyman, Chelle Honiker, Bill Hulseman, Tony Jacobsen, Peter James, Brandie June, Candace Kade, David Katz, Mark Leslie, Willow Maclay, Emily (Em) Marinelli, K. McCoy, Sarah McDavis, Candace McPhie, Dr. Raye Mitchell, Becca Moore, Denise Mullinex, Kelly O'Hearn, Daniel Okrent, Charly Palmer, Atousa Raissyan, Aimee Ravichandran, Dale L. Roberts, Scott Ryan, Brent Simon, Angela Yuriko Smith, Courtenay Stallings, Cameron Sutter, Nick Thacker, Newton Vanriel, William Watson, Sara Winokur, Denise Woods, and Amy Wolf.Check the full schedule on The BookFest Programming Page. The programming is subject to change. Please note that Nicholas Delbanco is unfortunately no longer able to appear. The BookFest organizers hope to have him join next season. Attendees are encouraged to check the Programming Page for updates and changes, and to subscribe to being a BookFester for email alerts.The BookFest welcomes its newest Individual Bellwethers, who play a key role in supporting the event, assisting in judging The BookFest Awards, and contributing to its continued success. This season, Dr. Raye Mitchell and Hollis McCollum join the distinguished group. The full list includes: Brian Bosch, Dave Duffy, Desireé Duffy, Rebecca Fox, Beth Freely, Tina Hogan Grant, Hannah Jacobson, Deborah Kobylt, CJ Lopez, KJ Matthews, Lucia Matuonto, C.D. McKenna, Dominic McLoughlin, Mickey Mikkelson, Dr. Raye Mitchell, donalee Moulton, Stephanie Rabell, Aimee Ravichandran, Flo Selfman, Bree Swider, Parchelle Tashi and Amy Wolf.The BookFest is free to attend. Anyone can be part of The BookFest community by subscribing on The BookFest website to receive email alerts for all the latest updates and news. Plus, as a BookFester, subscribers receive the Virtual Gift Bag, delivered at the close of each BookFest.The BookFest website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event. Winners of this season’s BookFest Awards will also be listed on the website, and winners will receive email notification as well. The BookFest also streams through the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube and several social media sites, too. Hashtags #TheBookFest and #TheBookFestSpring2025 can be followed, too.The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFest has received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest website

