Author D.A. Murray Launches Bold Feminist Dystopia ‘Dominion: Ascension’
A tech executive turned novelist reimagines power, gender, and control in a chilling speculative world shaped by technology and rebellion.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world rebuilt after the collapse of the old order, “Dominion: Ascension” flips traditional gender hierarchies and asks an unsettling question: if power changes hands, does corruption disappear, or simply take a new shape? Murray’s answer is uncompromising. Through razor-sharp worldbuilding and deeply human relationships, the novel explores how absolute authority, no matter who wields it, reshapes morality, autonomy, and identity.
Rather than positioning the novel as a simple reversal of patriarchy, Murray uses “Dominion: Ascension” to interrogate the nature of power itself. The society she creates is efficient, technologically advanced, and outwardly in control. Beneath that surface lie surveillance, enforced compliance, and a rigid belief that progress requires sacrifice from those deemed expendable.
“We assume a matriarchy would be more gentle and just, but my writing shows that power corrupts, no matter who holds it,” says Murray.
Murray’s professional background as a tech executive informs every layer of the novel. Dominion is not ruled by brute force alone, but by algorithms, data, and systems designed to remove dissent before it can take root. Technology in the novel is both revered and feared, a tool that promises safety while quietly narrowing the boundaries of free thought.
The novel is the first installment in a planned trilogy that will continue to explore the unraveling of Dominion and the consequences of resistance. While “Dominion: Ascension” lays the foundation, future books will push further into questions of autonomy, chaos, and what remains when rigid systems fall apart.
Early readers have praised the book for its thought-provoking premise, immersive worldbuilding, and refusal to offer easy answers. “Dominion: Ascension” will appeal to fans of dystopian fiction, feminist literature, and speculative narratives that challenge readers to examine their assumptions about leadership, justice, and progress.
Hardcover, Paperback and eBook editions of “Dominion: Ascension” are available now through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and through other major online retailers.
ISBN Hardcover: 9798897470556 | $29.95
ISBN Paperback: 9798888247723 | $20.95
ISBN eBook: 9798888247730 | $9.99
About the Author
D.A. Murray is an emerging voice in feminist speculative fiction, a technology executive, and a digital content creator focused on women’s empowerment and storytelling. Her debut novel, “Dominion: Ascension,” explores power, gender, and technology in a post-apocalyptic world where control is disguised as order. Born and raised in California and now based in Chicago, Murray holds degrees in Economics and Japanese from UCLA and an MBA from Kellogg Management School. Through her writing, speaking engagements, and online platforms, she advocates for greater visibility of women’s voices in both technology and literature. Learn more by visiting her website.
