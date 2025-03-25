Business Reporter: How AI solutions can help reach operational efficiencies in Food & Beverage industry

Business Reporter: Reinforcing the link between digital transformation, strategy and mindset. How AI solutions can help reach operational efficiencies in F&B

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Marcos Salla, Global Director, Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods, at global operations consulting firm dss+ talks, about how data-driven, AI platforms, and a combination of other digital technologies can help the F&B industry to reach operational efficiencies, reduce risk, unlock new growth opportunities and improve ESG compliance. Better supply chain visibility is key to agility, proactive risk mitigation and compliance with food safety and sustainability regulations in the food and beverages industry too. The use of AI tools to analyse data ranging from historic and real-time sales data to weather patterns can help businesses better predict demand and optimise stock levels. Statistics reveal that the deployment of digital platforms can reduce stockouts by 30 per cent and decrease excess inventory by 20 per cent, which can also lead to the reduction of food waste and better customer experiences.There are also sustainable food platforms that help F&B producers to manage their overstocks by incentivising customers to buy near-expiry products at a significantly reduced price. Often used in tandem with blockchain and IoT, AI-driven digital platforms are expanding the traditional areas of automation such as order processing, quality control, packaging and labelling into new terrain including inventory management, production scheduling, scenario planning, food safety monitoring and documentation.To make digital transformation smoother, businesses should assess their legacy systems for compatibility and deploy new technology in increments. However, creating a culture of innovation and adaptability is equally important to success, which ensures employee engagement by offering access to AI-driven learning platforms and gamified upskilling programmes. Meanwhile, partnerships with technology providers and consultancies ensures that the new technology to be implemented is tailored to the business’s specific needs.To read more about what can ensure the success of digital transformation projects in the F&B sector. Read the full article here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss+ is the operational transformation partner for complex and high-hazard industries. Driven by their purpose, they help organizations achieve breakthroughs in safety, performance and sustainability that build business endurance and ensure long-term success.dss+ engages deeply within organizations to empower teams to shift mindsets, shape cultures, and establish the capabilities required at every level. They combine technical expertise and operational experience with a people-centred approach and data-driven insight."

