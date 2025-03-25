Meet 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Maddie Kampf

In a world where innovative thinking and technological skills are increasingly important, the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education knows the importance of honoring the dedicated STEM teachers fostering thriving learning environments that allow students to develop these skills.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. The award honors teachers making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on March 3. We asked each awardee to share a bit of their story, telling us about their time as a STEM Teacher, how they came to the profession, what inspires them and what continues to excite them about teaching STEM.

Today, we are highlighting Maddie Kampf, science teacher at Irving Elementary in Indianola in the South Central Iowa STEM region.

What is the most rewarding part of being a STEM teacher?

The most rewarding part of teaching STEM to kindergarten through fifth graders is witnessing their excitement about everyday phenomena like an evaporating puddle on a warm spring day, a lightbulb flickering to life when connected to a battery, salt dissolving in water or gently touching a roly-poly to see it roll into a ball.

What was your background prior to becoming a teacher?

Before becoming a teacher, I had the opportunity to work in dynamic, hands-on learning environments that shaped my passion for STEM education. At the Iowa Children’s Museum, I managed a team of Playologists and curated interactive STEM experiences where kids made discoveries through imagination, tinkering and play. This sparked my love for inquiry-based learning and led to my role as Camp Director at the Science Center of Iowa, where I developed STEM-focused lessons and worked closely with industry experts to bring science to life.

What made you want to become a teacher?

Growing up, I was surrounded by high-quality educators who demonstrated incredible intelligence, charisma, and heart. Being exposed to such exceptional teaching made me want to join this profession and contribute to the same legacy of teaching excellence in Indianola Schools.

I was drawn specifically to STEM education because it combines creativity, problem-solving, and hands-on learning in a way that sparks curiosity in kids. I love the idea of making science exciting and accessible to every student, creating opportunities for them to see themselves as scientists, engineers and innovators.

How did you become interested in teaching science?

I was an elementary teacher for 10 years before our district decided to pilot a new model for science instruction. Prior to this change, STEM was taught by classroom teachers, but it often took a backseat to reading and math. Recognising this, Indianola introduced a plan to dedicate one teacher at each elementary school to focus exclusively on STEM instruction. The moment I heard about the pilot, I applied immediately for the role. This new model changed everything, allowing us to make science a priority and give it the focus it deserves. It has been thrilling to see students re-engage with science through hands-on, inquiry-based learning. Watching their excitement as they explore, experiment and make discoveries has reaffirmed my belief in the importance of making STEM education accessible and meaningful. Getting to teach STEM all day to young learners really has been a dream come true for me.

Tell me about a teacher who inspired you.

I couldn’t pick just one—I have to include two! The first is Ms. May, my 3rd-grade teacher. She left such an impression on me with her deep care for her students, high expectations and the way she made learning so much fun. She brought so much energy and pizzazz to the classroom every day, and I often find myself channeling her enthusiasm in my own teaching.

The second is Professor Jay Holstein from the University of Iowa. He could command a lecture hall with hundreds of students, all sitting on the edge of their seats. As an educator myself, I’ve reflected on what made him so captivating and such an exceptional teacher. It was his unmistakable passion for his subject, his humor, perfectly timed side stories and his ability to make meaningful connections between the content and his students’ lives. I aspire to bring that same level of engagement and inspiration to my classroom.

Why do you find it important to include community partners in your lessons?

By connecting students with professionals from diverse STEM fields, I bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications, making science more tangible and inspiring. For example, I created the Indianola Scientist of the Month program to highlight local STEM leaders who are alumni or current residents of Indianola whose careers align with our curriculum. Students engage in interviews, learn about their career paths and see firsthand how STEM concepts are applied in fields like hot air ballooning, astronomy, ecology, engineering and wildlife biology. These stories are also shared with the community through the Indianola Advocate, reinforcing the idea to the kids that innovation happens right in their own backyard.

What keeps you motivated and coming back to teaching STEM each day/year?

If I had to sum it up in one word, it would be joy. There is so much joy doing STEM with young kids. When presented with a high-quality, hands-on lesson, they bring such energy, meaning, and creativity to my classroom. STEM is inherently engaging and a classroom of 100% engaged kiddos is a joyful place to be. Education should be transformative, not just for the students but for the teachers too, as we are continually inspired and changed by the curiosity and enthusiasm our students bring to the classroom each day. There’s just something about a STEM classroom in particular, though, that sparks joy and I am so grateful I get to spend each day in such an environment.