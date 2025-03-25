'Dragon Quest Island' Celebrates 4th Anniversary at Anime Park 'Nijigen no Mori'

The Dragon Quest world will be in full bloom with special events beginning April 26th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Kansai, Japan, has announced that a special event will be held at its popular attraction, Dragon Quest Island, to celebrate the 4th anniversary since the attraction's opening on May 15th. From Saturday, April 26th, the "Dragon Quest Island 4th Anniversary Appreciation Event" will be held in the attraction area, for children and adults alike to participate and enter the world of the Dragon Quest video game series.

To celebrate the 4th anniversary, a festival area will appear within Onogard Castle from April 26th to July 27th. In addition to three popular games from past events, "Onion Slime Korokoro Game", "Doki-doki Ring Toss Challenge", and "Monster Battle Strike", a new mini-game, "Slime Shooting" will be added for a total of four stands. Prizes will include original merchandise exclusive to Dragon Quest Island gifted to all guests participating in all four mini-games. Other 4th anniversary commemorative goods will also be on sale during the event. Fans, friends, and families are invited to embark on a fantastical adventure within the world of Dragon Quest Island.

■Overview: Dragon Quest Island 4th Anniversary Appreciation Event

Duration: April 26th (Saturday) - July 27th (Sunday), 2025

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Location: Dragon Quest Island, within Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content:

Four stalls will be set up in the festival area of the Dragon Quest Island attraction. Each game costs 500 yen per attempt, and those who participate in all four games will receive an original novelty merchandise of a "Dancing Jewel Mini Drawstring Pouch" as a free gift. In addition, original merchandise commemorating the 4th anniversary will be on sale at "Luida's Bar" adjacent to the attraction, during the event period.

1. Onion Slime Korokoro Game

2. Doki-doki Ring Toss Game

3. Monster Battle Strike

4. Slime Shooting

* Details to be announced on the Nijigen no Mori official website and social media.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquestisland/

■Overview: "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island"

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the "Dragon Quest" video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" held a renewal opening on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, reviving its popular original quests from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes subquests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

