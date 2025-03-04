Energy AI Solutions Partners with UnifyCloud to Accelerate AI Application Development with new AI Factory

UnifyCloud and Energy AI Partner to Speed AI Adoption

Energy AI Solutions to leverage UnifyCloud's CloudAtlas AI Factory to accelerate AI application development to maximize value and ROI and minimize risk.

By partnering with UnifyCloud, we can help organizations quickly develop, deploy, and test AI applications and transition from proof of concept to production with less risk and greater confidence.” — Isaiah Marcello, Co-Founder at Energy AI Solutions

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy AI Solutions , a leading provider of vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with UnifyCloud to leverage the CloudAtlas AI Factory for rapid AI application development and deployment. This collaboration will enable organizations to test and validate AI applications with proof of concepts before committing extensive resources to reduce risk while maximizing return on investment.Based in Houston, the Energy Capital of the World, Energy AI Solutions specializes in AI-driven operational efficiencies, providing easy-to-use analytic tools powered by Microsoft’s advanced AI capabilities. As a Microsoft Partner, Energy AI Solutions will utilize the AI Factory to streamline AI integration and implementation, allowing businesses to confidently invest in AI solutions with minimized risk and accelerated time to value.UnifyCloud, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and ten-time Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree brings its expertise in app, data, and AI modernization and innovation to the partnership. CloudAtlas is a proven platform for assessing, planning, and implementing cloud modernization. Its AI Factory module will now be instrumental in facilitating Energy AI’s mission to enable fast, secure, and efficient AI deployments.“This partnership is a huge win for companies looking to integrate AI into their operations,” said Isaiah Marcello, Co-Founder at Energy AI Solutions. “By partnering with UnifyCloud, we can help organizations quickly develop, deploy, and test AI applications so that they can transition from proof of concept to production with less risk and greater confidence. We can also seamlessly apply responsible AI frameworks to assist in monitoring and maintaining data privacy and ethical AI usage.”“AI Factory was built to simplify and accelerate AI transformation. We’re excited to partner with Energy AI Solutions in their goal of bringing innovative AI to their clients in the energy industry” said Marc Pinotti, UnifyCloud co-founder and CEO. “Their expertise in vision-based AI, combined with our cloud and AI transformation solutions, will help companies realize the full potential of AI with speed and precision.”With this partnership, Energy AI Solutions and UnifyCloud are making AI adoption more accessible, allowing businesses to rapidly validate AI concepts and scale their solutions cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely.About Energy AI SolutionsEnergy AI Solutions, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a Microsoft Partner specializing in vision-based artificial intelligence solutions that drive operational efficiencies. Leveraging Microsoft’s newly available APIs, the company provides businesses with easy-to-use analytical tools that simplify AI integration, optimize workflows, and accelerate digital transformation. Led by industry experts, Energy AI Solutions helps organizations harness the power of AI for improved productivity, cost savings, and strategic innovation.For more information on Energy AI and how it can support your vision-based AI efforts, visit www.energyaisolutions.com or contact solutions@energyaisolutions.com.About UnifyCloudA global leader in cloud and AI transformation solutions, UnifyCloud helps organizations streamline the journey to the cloud and maximize the value of their cloud and AI investments. With a focus on innovation, UnifyCloud delivers solutions via its cutting-edge CloudAtlas platform that spans the entire cloud journey, assessing, migrating, modernizing, and optimizing apps, data, and AI. Born in the cloud, CloudAtlas has been proven effective in more than 3,500 assessments of over 2 million VMs, databases, and applications with over 9 billion lines of code analyzed for modernization. A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, and Data & AI, the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for five consecutive years:• 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Americas Region ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft APAC Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Digital and App Innovation (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Infrastructure (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Social Impact• 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winner

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.