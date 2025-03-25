Butler Specialty Company Offers Outdoor Furniture Line with Versatile Chairs, Stools, and Benches

The company’s outdoor furniture collection combines durability with a distinctive style for homes across North America.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, with over 90 years of expertise in furniture manufacturing, offers a comprehensive outdoor furniture collection featuring versatile chairs, stools, benches, tables, sofas, and loveseats designed to transform outdoor living spaces.

The outdoor collection continues Butler's tradition of exceptional craftsmanship while addressing growing consumer demand for high-quality exterior furnishings. Featuring distinctive design elements and durable materials suitable for outdoor environments, the collection maintains the company's mission of creating pieces that serve as "the brightest spot in your room" - extending that philosophy to patios, decks, and gardens.

"Our outdoor furniture represents a natural progression for Butler Specialty," said David Bergman, CEO. "We apply our decades of expertise in furniture manufacturing to create outdoor pieces that don't compromise on style or durability. Each item in the collection upholds our commitment to becoming the focal point of any space, whether indoors or out."

The outdoor furniture line includes a diverse range of options, crafted with premium materials. Customers can explore different product style options with a variety of collections:

• Chairs, Stools & Benches: Including the Tobias Outdoor Dining Chair, Monhegan Outdoor Lounge Chair, and Tobias Outdoor Bench, amongst many others. These pieces offer flexible seating solutions for any outdoor setting.

• Sofas and Loveseats: Add comfort to any outdoor setting with the Southport Outdoor Sofa or the Monhegan Outdoor Loveseat.

• Tables: Complete any outdoor furniture set with the Monhegan Outdoor Coffee Table. You can add additional options, such as the Carrera Nesting Side Tables or the Nicola Outdoor Side Table.

Butler Specialty Company's commitment to excellence means clients have several options to find something which will fit well with their outdoor setting.

"We recognize that today's homeowners view their outdoor spaces as extensions of their interior," added Bergman. "Our outdoor collection allows customers to bring Butler's distinctive design sensibility to these important living areas, creating cohesive transitions between indoor and outdoor environments."

The complete outdoor furniture collection is now available for viewing and purchase on the company's website at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/outdoor.inc, where visitors can explore the full range of options across all categories.

For more information about Butler Specialty Company or to become a customer, visit the company website or call +1 (773) 221-1200 or e-mail at orders (at) butlerspecialty (dot) net.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/about-us.inc) has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

