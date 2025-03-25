Key Market Driver In Diagnostic Biomarkers Industry 2025: Rising Cancer Incidence And Its Impact On Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Diagnostic Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Diagnostic Biomarkers Market Size Set For Rapid Growth?

The diagnostic biomarkers market has seen a rapid expansion in recent years and is anticipated to grow from a notable $65.25 billion in 2024 to an impressive $75.67 billion in 2025. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.0%. The impressive growth during the historical period is due to factors including an increase in chronic diseases, advancements in omics technologies, burgeoning demand for personalized medicine, awareness of early disease detection, and the surge in non-invasive diagnostic methods.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=21171&type=smp

What Is Driving The Diagnostic Biomarkers Market Growth Forward?

A critical factor driving the growth of the diagnostic biomarkers market is the rising prevalence of cancer. Factors such as aging populations, changes in lifestyle, environmental exposure, and improved diagnostic capabilities are all contributing to the increasing prevalence of cancer. Diagnostic biomarkers play a crucial role in cancer care by enabling early detection, precise diagnosis, and personalized treatment strategies, leading to improved patient outcomes. For instance, in January 2024, the American Cancer Society reported that the number of cancer cases increased to 2,001,140 compared to 1,958,310 in 2023, reflecting a growth of 2.19%. This increase in prevalence of cancer is significantly driving the growth of the diagnostic biomarkers market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-biomarkers-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players Making Moves In The Diagnostic Biomarkers Market?

Prominent companies operating in the diagnostic biomarkers market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Myriad Genetics Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, Sino Biological Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., Biomarker Technologies Inc., Cisbio Bioassays, Signosis Inc., Epigenomics AG, LifeSign LLC, Banyan Biomarkers Inc., Biosims Technologies SAS.

How Are Current Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Diagnostic Biomarkers Market?

Major companies in this vibrant market are focusing on developing non-invasive testing methods such as blood-based biomarker tests. These tests greatly enhance patient comfort and accessibility to personalized treatment strategies. Blood-based biomarker tests act as diagnostic tools that analyze specific biological markers in the blood to detect or monitor diseases like Alzheimer's in a minimally invasive manner.

For example, in July 2023, Quanterix Corporation, a US-based life sciences company, launched LucentAD, a blood-based biomarker test designed to assist healthcare providers in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease AD in patients exhibiting early cognitive symptoms. The test measures plasma levels of phosphorylated tau protein at the 181 residue p-Tau 181, a biomarker associated with amyloid pathology in the brain, a key indicator of AD.

How Is The Diagnostic Biomarkers Market Segmented?

The diagnostic biomarkers market, covered in depth in this report, is broken down into segments and subsegments as follows:

1 By Product: Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers

2 By Application: Oncology, Metabolic Disease, Neurological Disease

3 By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Labs

Subsegments include:

1 By Safety Biomarkers: Toxicity Biomarkers, Organ-Specific Safety Biomarkers, Drug-Induced Injury Biomarkers

2 By Efficacy Biomarkers: Predictive Biomarkers, Prognostic Biomarkers, Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers

3 By Validation Biomarkers: Genomic Biomarkers, Proteomic Biomarkers, Metabolomic Biomarkers.

What Does The Regional Outlook For The Diagnostic Biomarkers Market Look Like?

North America held the top position as the largest region in the diagnostic biomarkers market in 2024. The regions covered in the diagnostic biomarkers market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomarkers-global-market-report

Renal Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renal-biomarkers-global-market-report

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-biomarkers-global-market-report

The Business Research Company has established a strong reputation for their 15000+ reports spanning across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. They provide comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, deriving their distinctive edge through 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders. Stay abreast of the competition with the right information to gain the competitive edge.

Contact The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.