'Swipe This! My Life in Transit' - a Token Booth Clerk Must Face Her Inner Child and Swipe Her Way to Freedom

Inner Child meets her Grown Up Self

A MTA Token Booth Clerk realizes the only way out of the literal box she’s put herself in, she must face her inner child and heal her past, one swipe at a time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Show Contact: Joanna Briley | joanna@bwiclafffest.com | 347.704.4746One FunnySistah EntertainmentPRESENTSWritten & Performed by Joanna M. Briley Directed by: Gastor AlmontePresented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe FestivalApril 2-20One FunnySistah Entertainment will present Swipe This! My Life in Transit! written and performed by Joanna M. Briley and directed by Gastor Almonte. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Chain Theatre 312 West 36th St b/w 8th & 9th Ave’s., 4th Floor, NY, NY 10018) with performances on April 5, 9, 11, and 16. Tickets $25-$35 are available for advance purchase at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1148/ The performance will run approximately 75 mins.Swipe This! My Life in Transit! Is a true tale of a MTA Token Booth Clerk with 34 years working the overnight shift in the subway system finally realizes she’s literally put herself in a box: socially, mentally, and spiritually!! Being locked in the booth created a self-Imposed invisible barrier that has spilled over into her personal life. With retirement on the horizon, Briley is ready to think outside the ”proverbial box” and swipe her way to joy.Bio: Joanna M. Briley is a NYC-based comedian, actor, writer and the founder of the Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. Fueled by the lack of representation at national comedy festivals and local showcases within the NYC comedy scene, Joanna decided it was time to create something that focused on centering and amplifying the comedic voices of funny Black Women. With recent appearances on the Today Show with Jenna & Friends, as well as Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lifetime TV informercials, Advisory Board member for the Stand Up Girls! NYC organization, Gold Comedy Advisory Board and recently added to the Ladies of Comedy Association Talent Board. Joanna immerses herself in creating, building, and changing the narrative between women of all backgrounds..Bio: Gastor Almonte is a stand-up comedian and storyteller from Brooklyn, NY. He's appeared on Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening, Don’t Tell Comedy, HBO, Peacock and Amazon Prime. Time Out magazine named him one of your "New Comedy Obsessions." His appearance on PBS/World Channel’s Stories from the Stage won the 2020 Webby Award for Best Individual Performance. Gastor directed 2023’s Not The Gym Teacher by Kelli Dunham. He is the host of The War Report Podcast w/ Gastor-N-Shalewa. His album, Immigrant Made, was released in April 2019, reaching #1 on the iTunes Comedy chart, #1 on the Amazon Comedy charts, and #9 on the Billboard Comedy charts.New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

